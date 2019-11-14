Log in
FACEBOOK

FACEBOOK

(FB)
Facebook : signs lease for office space in Hudson Yards

11/14/2019 | 11:40am EST
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph

Facebook Inc signed a lease for over 1.5 million square feet of office space across 30 floors and three buildings in New York City's Hudson Yards, according to a statement by the luxury and commercial real estate development on Thursday.

Hudson Yards is a $25 billion complex of commercial and residential skyscrapers built on Manhattan's far west side above the rail yards.

"We're excited to expand our offices there starting in 2020", said John Tenanes, vice president of Facebook's global facilities and real estate.

The deal includes about 1.2 million square feet in 50 Hudson Yards, about 265,000 square feet in 30 Hudson Yards and about 57,000 square feet in 55 Hudson Yards, the statement added.

"It is yet to be determined which teams will be located in the new Hudson Yards location", Facebook spokeswoman Jamila Reeves said.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shounak Dasgupta)

