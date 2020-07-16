Log in
FACEBOOK

(FB)
Facebook studying EU court ruling on data transfer

07/16/2020 | 08:20am EDT
A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration

Facebook said on Thursday it was looking at the implications of a European court ruling that deemed a transatlantic data transfer deal invalid because of concerns about U.S. surveillance.

The ruling effectively ends the privileged access companies in the United States had to personal data from Europe and puts the country on a similar footing to other nations outside the 27-country bloc.

"Like many businesses, we are carefully considering the findings and implications of the decision of the Court of Justice in relation to the use of Privacy Shield and we look forward to regulatory guidance in this regard," Eva Nagle, associate general counsel at Facebook, said in a statement.

"We will ensure that our advertisers, customers and partners can continue to enjoy Facebook services while keeping their data safe and secure," she added.

(Editing by Keith Weir; editing by Jason Neely)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 394 M - -
Net income 2020 21 100 M - -
Net cash 2020 64 047 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 685 B 685 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,02x
Nbr of Employees 48 268
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 253,27 $
Last Close Price 240,28 $
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK17.07%685 119
TWITTER11.29%27 934
MATCH GROUP, INC.17.44%24 971
LINE CORPORATION4.30%12 527
SINA CORPORATION0.05%2 612
NEW WORK SE-5.48%1 771
