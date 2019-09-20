Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : suspends tens of thousands of apps in response to Cambridge Analytica row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 02:08pm EDT
Labels indicate the location of the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Friday it has suspended tens of thousands of apps on the social networking platform, as part of the company's ongoing app developer investigation it began in March 2018 in response to the Cambridge Analytica row.

The suspended apps are associated with about 400 developers, Facebook said, adding that it is not necessarily an indication that these apps were posing a threat to users.

Earlier this year, the company agreed to pay a record-breaking $5 billion (4 billion pounds) fine to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to resolve a government probe into its privacy practices.

The FTC privacy probe was triggered last year by allegations that Facebook violated a 2012 consent decree and inappropriately shared information of 87 million users with British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook has since agreed to boost safeguards on user data and has put curbs on the amount of information that third-party developers can request from platform users.

"... We're making progress. We won't catch everything, and some of what we do catch will be with help from others outside Facebook," the company said in a blogpost.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
02:09pFACEBOOK : says it has suspended 'tens of thousands' of apps
AQ
02:08pFACEBOOK : suspends tens of thousands of apps in response to Cambridge Analytica..
RE
01:56pFACEBOOK : Reports Progress on App Developer Probe
DJ
01:11pFACEBOOK : U.S. dollar to be main currency underpinning Facebook's Libra - Spieg..
RE
01:11pU.S. dollar to be main currency underpinning Facebook's Libra - Spiegel
RE
10:13aAMAZON COM : Market for Illicit Vaping Products Flourishes Online -- Update
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:45aAMAZON COM : Sales of Illicit Vaping Products Find Home Online
DJ
04:06aFACEBOOK : to Train Kenyan SMEs on Digital Opportunities for Growth
AQ
02:49aU.S. Pilot For FedEx Is Detained In China -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 251 M
EBIT 2019 24 007 M
Net income 2019 17 666 M
Finance 2019 51 849 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,0x
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
EV / Sales2019 6,98x
EV / Sales2020 5,56x
Capitalization 542 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 231,80  $
Last Close Price 190,14  $
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK45.05%542 460
TWITTER49.37%33 108
MATCH GROUP INC85.27%22 265
LINE CORP8.23%8 884
SINA CORP-18.75%3 031
GREE,INC.17.29%1 070
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group