Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : takes down fake accounts in UK, Romania

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 01:31pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Thursday it had removed 137 fake pages, groups and Instagram accounts in the United Kingdom and a further 31 in Romania for engaging in hate speech and making divisive comments.

The individuals behind these accounts represented themselves as far-right and anti-far-right activists in the UK, Nathaniel Gleicher, head of Facebook's cybersecurity policy, wrote https://newsroom.fb.com/news/2019/03/removing-cib-uk-and-romania in a blog post.

Some of the most popular pages that were taken down defended the role of migrants and Muslims in Britain, and highlighted hostile content related to Tommy Robinson, the former leader of far-right extremist group English Defense League, according to a blog https://medium.com/dfrlab/exclusive-facebook-takes-down-fake-network-in-the-united-kingdom-58350e0f3401 by Digital Forensic Research (DFR) Lab.

DFR, a small online forensics team of Washington-based Atlantic Council thinktank, has been working with Facebook to enhance the social network's investigations of foreign interference.

Facebook, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc have been under pressure from regulators around the globe to fight the spread of misinformation aimed at destabilising elections by stoking hardline positions or supporting propaganda campaigns.

Last month, Facebook removed hundreds of Indonesian accounts, pages and groups from its network after discovering they were linked to an online group accused of spreading hate speech and fake news.

Facebook said on Thursday the people behind the fake accounts frequently posted about local and political news including topics like immigration, free speech, racism, LGBT issues, far-right politics, issues between India and Pakistan, and religious beliefs including Islam and Christianity.

About 175,000 accounts followed one or more of these pages, and around 4,500 accounts followed one or more of these Instagram accounts.

In Romania, the page admins and account owners typically posted about political issues, including partisan news under fictitious bylines in support of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Gleicher said.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
01:31pFACEBOOK : takes down fake accounts in UK, Romania
RE
01:25pFACEBOOK : Removes Some U.K. and Romania Pages and Accounts Due to 'Inauthentic ..
DJ
11:04aTENCENT : Facebook's vision of future? Looks like Chinese app WeChat
AQ
10:38aFacebook Shift Nods to Example of Chinese Super-app WeChat
DJ
09:00aFACEBOOK TO BECOME 'PRIVACY-FOCUSED' : Mark Zuckerberg
AQ
07:57aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Toyota, Huawei, Amazon, Facebook...
04:50aFACEBOOK : Plans New Emphasis on Private Communications
DJ
02:38aFACEBOOK : Plans New Emphasis on Private Communications
DJ
02:05aFACEBOOK : CEO pledges to rebuild around privacy
AQ
03/06FACEBOOK : says it's switching focus from public posts to private messages
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 929 M
EBIT 2019 25 295 M
Net income 2019 22 174 M
Finance 2019 49 256 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,98
P/E ratio 2020 19,65
EV / Sales 2019 6,43x
EV / Sales 2020 5,18x
Capitalization 492 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 197 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK31.60%492 342
TWITTER7.17%23 618
MATCH GROUP INC27.89%15 231
LINE CORP9.72%8 748
SINA CORP20.36%4 477
DENA CO LTD-4.12%2 321
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.