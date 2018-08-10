Facebook : to Add Authorization Measures Intended to Improve Authenticity -- Update

By Josh Beckerman



Facebook Inc. (FB) announced changes on Friday intended to make Pages more authentic and transparent, including the introduction of publishing authorization for people who manage pages with a large audience in the U.S.

The company said an authorization process will make it "harder for people to administer a Page using a fake or compromised account." The process includes using two-factor authentication and confirming primary country location.

Facebook said enforcement will follow this month.

The Info and Ads section will also provide more details including whether a page has merged with another.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com