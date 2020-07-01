Log in
Facebook : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results

07/01/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) announced today that the company's second quarter 2020 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Facebook will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Facebook Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com, along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation. 

Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at 404.537.3406 or 855.859.2056, Conference ID: 3783991.

Transcripts of conference calls with publishing equity research analysts held on July 29, 2020 will also be posted to the investor.fb.com website.

Disclosure Information

Facebook uses the investor.fb.com and newsroom.fb.com websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page (facebook.com/zuck) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. 

About Facebook

Founded in 2004, Facebook's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. People use Facebook's apps and technologies to connect with friends and family, find communities and grow businesses.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc. 

Contacts
Investors:
Deborah Crawford
investor@fb.com / investor.fb.com

Press:
Ryan Moore
press@fb.com / newsroom.fb.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/facebook-to-announce-second-quarter-2020-results-301087022.html

SOURCE Facebook


© PRNewswire 2020
