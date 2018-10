Facebook : to Crack Down on False Information About Elections -Reuters

--Facebook Inc. (FB) said it intends to ban false information about U.S. elections, such as incorrect information about voting requirements of erroneous reports on conditions at polling places, Reuters reports Monday.

--Facebook's ban of false information about voting is an area where falsehoods are prohibited on the service, Reuters said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-facebook-election-exclusive/exclusive-facebook-to-ban-misinformation-on-voting-in-upcoming-u-s-elections-idUSKCN1MP2G9

