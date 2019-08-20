Facebook : to Let Users Control Their Data From Other Companies--Update

By Jeff Horwitz

Facebook Inc. will start giving users more control over what data is shared with the social-media giant from their other online activities, a step toward a pledge of enhanced privacy options Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg made more than 15 months ago.

The initiative was one of several announced by Facebook on Tuesday, including others designed to improve how news gets presented on the platform as well as how it guards against political bias.

Regarding data, the company said it is rolling out a feature called "Off-Facebook Activity" to let users see information that apps and websites gather on them and send to Facebook, such as shopping activity, logins using Facebook credentials and site visits that trigger tracking signals. People will be able to use the tool to prevent that data from being associated with their Facebook accounts -- blocking it, for example, from serving ads in Facebook for a product they shopped for elsewhere.

The new tool has limits. Users can't delete the outside data that apps and websites send Facebook. It still will collect that information anonymously -- unlinked to users' accounts if they choose -- to provide analytics and advertising conversion metrics. And it won't give users the ability to limit or even see the full list of data that Facebook gathers from their direct interaction with the company's products.

"They're trying to do everything they can to fly under the banner of privacy and still maintain their business practices," said Ashkan Soltani, a former Federal Trade Commission technologist who focuses on privacy issues. "Providing uses with the ability to delete their information when the infrastructure is built to maintain it all is very difficult."

The feature will be available first only to account holders in South Korea, Ireland and Spain, but will roll out to all users in the coming months, Facebook said.

The move is Facebook's latest response to an uproar over its handling of user information -- including that collected on other platforms. The Wall Street Journal reported in February that some apps were sending Facebook deeply personal information without those users' knowledge, such as users' weight-loss goals or even the timing of their menstrual cycles. As part of its new tool, Facebook will both screen apps for potentially inappropriate data and allow users to report any that slip through.

David Baser, a Facebook product manager who headed the effort, called the new feature "the most powerful and comprehensive tool ever launched in the industry for this kind of data."

Also on Tuesday, Facebook continued revamping how it presents news stories. Facebook told the New York Times that it would hire a small team of journalists to help it curate "News Tab," a new section of the Facebook mobile app that will present recent stories to readers. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Facebook was planning to pay news outlets for the use of their content in such a feature.

Facebook also announced the conclusion of its conservative free-speech audit, which was launched in response to complaints that the platform at times suppressed conservative viewpoints. Led by former Arizona Republican Senator Jon Kyl, the eight-page report came to no firm conclusions about bias on the platform. Instead, it cataloged potential areas of concern, including that Facebook's prohibition against hate speech might disproportionately apply to conservatives and that its ban on shocking content in advertisements limited the ability of pro-life organizations to buy ads featuring photos of premature babies. The report stated that "there is still significant work to be done to satisfy the concerns we heard from conservatives."

The new privacy tool is Facebook effort to fulfill a pledge Mr. Zuckerberg made more than a year ago.

He first outlined plans for a privacy control called "Clear History" in May of last year, amid a firestorm set off by disclosures about the use of its users' information by Cambridge Analytica, a data-analysis firm that did work for the Trump campaign. At the time, Mr. Zuckerberg said Facebook would provide "a simple control to clear your browsing history on Facebook" to let users "flush your history whenever you want." He said it planned to start with the control over off-platform information, which Facebook said would take "several months" to build.

Technical obstacles made that estimate too optimistic by a year and forced Facebook to add a number of caveats.

In a more technical explanation issued Tuesday, the company said it found deleting information completely from its data stores would be both slow and unreliable. Facebook therefore created a second version of every account holder's user ID, called a separable ID. On top of that, Facebook also established "measurement IDs" so that advertisers can still track their ad-campaign results.

"We didn't understand all the ways we'd need to work on our own systems to make this tool come to life," Mr. Baser said. In addition, he said, after determining what choices it intended to offer users, the company had to figure out how best to explain the choices.

Facebook already offers some tools to help users understand why they see particular ads or posts, but those aren't comprehensive. They don't cover, for example, data pertaining to a large category of more-passive engagement such as how a user scrolls through content.

How significantly changes to Facebook's off-platform data control will affect advertisers isn't clear. The tool prevents advertisers from targeting Facebook advertisements to users based on information it gathers elsewhere. But Facebook has said that if enough users opt out of associating their accounts with such data, the company's revenue could suffer as its ads become less effective.

"You'll see the same number of ads," Mr. Baser said. "They will be worse ads."

Facebook said it would continue to work toward greater transparency about its data collection and usage, but didn't commit to further actions involving the site's own data collection and usage practices.

"We'll continue to work our way through the list in a reasonable way," Mr. Baser said, adding that explaining how Facebook uses the data it gathers directly "would be ever more challenging to contextualize" compared with the off-platform information.