Facebook : to Pay $100 Million Ending SEC Probe Over Privacy Disclosure Risks

By Dave Michaels

WASHINGTON--Facebook Inc. (FB) agreed to pay $100 million to settle U.S. regulatory claims that it misled investors about customer data that had been misused.

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced the deal Wednesday, which alleges that Facebook knew in 2015 about the leak of customer data to Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm that worked for President Trump's campaign.

Despite knowing the data had been transferred to Cambridge Analytica in violation of Facebook's policies, the company continued to tell investors that misuse was possible -- instead of saying that it had occurred.

The social-media company separately agreed to pay a record $5 billion fine and better police its data-privacy practices to settle a long-running federal investigation that has damaged Facebook's standing with consumers and clouded its future. That settlement is with the Federal Trade Commission.

"Facebook presented the risk of misuse of user data as hypothetical when they knew user data had in fact been misused," said Stephanie Avakian, co-director of the SEC enforcement division. "Public companies must have procedures in place to make accurate disclosures about material business risks."

Facebook neither admitted nor denied the SEC claims. The company said in a statement that it shares the regulator's insistence that it be "transparent with our investors about the material risks we face, and we have already updated our disclosures and controls in this area."

