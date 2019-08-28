Log in
Facebook : to Require Additional Information on Political-Ad Rules -- Update

08/28/2019 | 08:27am EDT

By Patrick Thomas

Facebook Inc. (FB) is changing its political advertising policies ahead of the 2020 election cycle by requiring additional disclosures for anyone who purchases ads promoting candidates or other social issues.

The social media company, which also owns Instagram and Whatsapp, said Wednesday that existing political advertisers must disclose who paid for the ad by submitting their tax-identification number by mid-October or their ads will be halted.

The new requirement also forces advertisers to post contact information. The company already requires advertisers to verify their identity, but Facebook said it is implementing a confirmed organization label for U.S. political advertisers who show government credentials.

In 2018, Facebook started requiring advertisers to submit a mailing address. The new rules will also require advertisers of social issues and smaller local elections to provide a phone number, business email and website.

"Strengthening the authorization process for U.S. advertisers, showing people more information about each advertiser and updating our list of social issues in the U.S. to better reflect the public discourse on and off Facebook," the company said on its website.

Since 2016, Facebook has added a number of disclosures aimed at making political ads more transparent and protecting election integrity.

Facebook's political advertising guidelines come in the wake of Russia's efforts to use social media platforms for election interference and the improper accessing of data on its users.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

