Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : to Review Content Policies Related to Civil Unrest, Violence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 09:58pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said Friday that the company will review existing policies on how it handles content related to civil unrest or violence, as the company faces criticism over its decision to not moderate or take down some posts.

Facebook said it will review its policies on content concerning threats of state use of force as well as content in countries with civil unrest or violent conflicts. While the company has some policies in place that call for greater restrictions during emergencies and countries undergoing conflict, "there may be additional policies or integrity measures to consider around discussion or threats of state use of force when a country is in this state," Mr. Zuckerberg said.

Mr. Zuckerberg's memo to employees -- which was also posted publicly on Facebook -- comes after the company's employees staged a virtual walkout Monday over the CEO's decision to leave up a post from President Trump about the recent social unrest. Critics say the president's post violated Facebook's rules about inciting violence.

More than a dozen employees have spoken out on Twitter Inc. against Mr. Zuckerberg's decision to keep up the president's post, which called demonstrators thugs and warned: "When the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Facebook said it refrains from fact-checking or removing politicians' posts on the platform but will take down posts that glorify violence and spread voter misinformation. Mr. Zuckerberg said Friday he believes the policy is principled and reasonable, but he also respects that people may believe there are better alternatives.

Facebook will review potential options for dealing with violations or partial violations of its content policy "aside from the binary leave-it-up or take-it-down decisions," he said.

The company will also work on products that advance racial justice, he said, and has named Fidji Simo, head of the Facebook app, to take charge of the project.

Facebook also pledged to build a voter hub to provide users with "access to accurate and authoritative information about voting," as well as develop tools that encourage voter registration and help users encourage their friends and communities to vote, he said.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FACEBOOK
06/05FACEBOOK : to Review Content Policies Related to Civil Unrest, Violence
DJ
06/05MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg promises a review of content policies af..
RE
06/05FACEBOOK : Zuckerberg promises a review of content policies after backlash
RE
06/05Tech drives Nasdaq to all-time high as signs of recovery emerge from coronavi..
RE
06/05TARGET, FACEBOOK, WARNER MUSIC : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
06/05U.S. states lean toward breaking up Google's ad tech business - CNBC
RE
06/05ALPHABET : Facebook to apply state media labels on Russian, Chinese outlets
RE
06/05FACEBOOK : limits spread of 'Boogaloo' groups amid protests
RE
06/05MUKESH AMBANI : Reliance says Silver Lake, co-investors to invest extra $601 mil..
RE
06/05FACEBOOK : May 2020 Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Report
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 041 M - -
Net income 2020 20 984 M - -
Net cash 2020 63 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 657 B 657 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,71x
Nbr of Employees 48 268
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 241,27 $
Last Close Price 230,77 $
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK12.43%644 724
TWITTER5.21%26 407
MATCH GROUP, INC.11.29%25 965
LINE CORPORATION0.00%11 816
SINA CORPORATION-16.55%2 179
NEW WORK SE-2.05%1 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group