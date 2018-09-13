Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Facebook : to Start Fact-Checking Photos, Videos -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 10:22pm CEST

By Micah Maidenberg

Facebook Inc. will begin fact-checking photographs and videos posted on the social media platform, seeking to close a gap that allowed Russian propagandists to promote false news during the last U.S. presidential election.

The company said Thursday it will use technology and human reviewers to try to staunch what it called in a statement "misinformation in these new visual formats." Previously, the company's efforts had been focused on rooting out false articles and links.

"The same false claim can appear as an article headline, as text over a photo or as audio in the background of a video," Facebook product manager Tessa Lyons said in the statement. "In order to fight misinformation, we have to be able to fact-check it across all of these different content types."

During the 2016 presidential election, a Russian group called the internet Research Agency helped its workers create graphics and videos that could spread misinformation via social media networks, according to special counsel Robert Mueller's indictment earlier this year of three Russian companies and 13 citizens of the country.

A Russian-linked group, for example, once altered a photograph of a woman carrying a sign at a pro-immigration rally in Arkansas. The original text on her sign said, "no human being is illegal" and the doctored photo said "give me more free shit." It was posted to Facebook in August 2017, where it was liked or shared hundreds of times.

Yet, as with other technology companies, Facebook will face a significant challenge in designing algorithms that are able to catch doctored photographs and videos, or those that have been posted without context. A Facebook spokeswoman said the company's efforts to fact-check video and photos will rely on technology but also human reviewers who work for groups certified by an organization called the International Fact-Checking Network.

The company is targeting video and photo content that has been "manipulated, taken out of context, or includes a false text or audio claim," Ms. Lyons said in Facebook's statement.

She acknowledged that "figuring out whether a manipulated photo or video is actually a piece of misinformation is more complicated; just because something is manipulated doesn't mean it's bad." Ms. Lyons added the company can use technology "to identify different types of manipulations in photos, which can be a helpful signal that maybe something is worth having fact-checkers take a look at."

In addition to technology, Facebook will rely on user feedback to help flag false content in videos and graphics, similar to what it does now with articles. The firm also examines comments on a post that might indicate misinformation and whether those sharing content have a history of sharing items rated false by fact-checkers.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
10:22pFACEBOOK : to Start Fact-Checking Photos, Videos -- Update
DJ
10:16pU.S. lawmakers ask Google if it will rejoin Chinese market
RE
09:50pFACEBOOK : to Start Fact-Checking Photos, Videos
DJ
09:01pFACEBOOK : 'better prepared' for election meddling
AQ
08:52pTrump's antitrust enforcer considers shifting up a gear
RE
07:19pFACEBOOK 'BETTER PREPARED' FOR ELECT : Zuckerberg
AQ
07:01pFACEBOOK : 'better prepared' for election meddling, Zuckerberg says
AQ
04:17pFACEBOOK : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against F..
AC
04:07pFACEBOOK : Expanding Fact-Checking to Photos and Videos
PU
08:48aAT&T CEO Takes Steps To Compete With Netflix -- WSJ
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:43pFacebook expands fact-checking effort to photos, videos 
11:40aFACEBOOK, SHAME AND PROFITS : The Long Thesis 
10:28aWhat Credit/Yield-Based Models Suggest About The Odds Of A Recession Coming S.. 
09:19aTHE RUBICON PROJECT : Nascent Turnaround Prospects 
07:39aBull And Bear Markets Within S&P 500 - Cramer's Mad Money (9/12/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 662 M
EBIT 2018 24 827 M
Net income 2018 21 261 M
Finance 2018 41 325 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 22,45
P/E ratio 2019 19,54
EV / Sales 2018 7,66x
EV / Sales 2019 5,93x
Capitalization 468 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 209 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-8.19%467 729
TWITTER INC23.91%22 546
MATCH GROUP INC79.02%15 520
LINE CORP-2.25%9 834
SINA CORP-34.84%4 671
DENA CO LTD-21.07%2 504
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.