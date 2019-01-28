Facebook : to set up two regional centers for monitoring election content
(Reuters) - Facebook Inc is planning https://bit.ly/2Uqn0Jh to set up two new regional operations centers focused on monitoring election-related content in its Dublin and Singapore offices, the company said on Monday.
The world's largest social network has been under pressure from regulators around the globe to fight spread of misinformation on its platform.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)