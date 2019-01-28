Facebook : to set up two regional centers for monitoring election content

Log in
01/28/2019 | 07:19am EST
Figurines are seen in front of the Facebook logo in this illustration

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc is planning https://bit.ly/2Uqn0Jh to set up two new regional operations centers focused on monitoring election-related content in its Dublin and Singapore offices, the company said on Monday.

The world's largest social network has been under pressure from regulators around the globe to fight spread of misinformation on its platform.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 315 M
EBIT 2018 24 458 M
Net income 2018 21 666 M
Finance 2018 42 259 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,21
P/E ratio 2019 20,10
EV / Sales 2018 6,98x
EV / Sales 2019 5,50x
Capitalization 428 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 184 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK13.67%428 223
TWITTER14.47%25 045
MATCH GROUP INC22.45%14 563
LINE CORP3.64%8 429
SINA CORP9.86%4 212
DENA CO LTD8.70%2 684
