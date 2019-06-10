Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : to unveil new versions of Portal video chat devices this autumn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 09:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker stands behind a Portal booth during Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (Reuters) - Facebook Inc plans to release new versions of its Portal video chatting devices this autumn, the company's vice president of AR/VR, Andrew Bosworth, said during an interview at the Code Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"We have a lot more that we're going to unveil later in this fall, new form factors that we're going to be shipping," Bosworth said of the new devices.

He did not say how many had been sold since Portal's launch late last year in the United States, or what the new devices were.

The launch came amid concerns over Facebook's privacy and content moderation practices that have led some people to abandon the service and the company to warn of thinning profits.

The release of new video chat devices fits into Facebook's focus toward private messaging by encryption of conversations on more of its messaging services.

Facebook is one of the biggest global players in private messaging with its WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram, each used by more than 1 billion people. Only WhatsApp fully secures message content from all outsiders, including Facebook itself.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in March that within a few years, direct messaging would dwarf discussion on the traditional, open platform of Facebook's news feed, where public posts can go viral across the world.

Bosworth said in the interview on Monday the devices did not have the ability to record things and were only for calls.

"There was a lot of conversation around us launching Portal. But it's about what Facebook is at its core. It's entirely about private conversation," Bosworth said.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Peter Cooney)

By Kenneth Li

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
09:54pFACEBOOK : to unveil new versions of Portal video chat devices this autumn
RE
04:47pAtop the House's Tech Antitrust Probe, a Democrat With an Independent Manner ..
DJ
03:41pTrump says United Tech, Raytheon deal may hurt competition
RE
01:14pU.S. Corporate Cash Piles Drop to Three-Year Low -- Update
DJ
07:15aU.S. Corporate Cash Piles Drop to Three-Year Low
DJ
06/09FACEBOOK : G20 finance chiefs express concern over risks from 'intensified' trad..
RE
06/09You Can Mute Emails, Texts, Tweets and More -- And You Should
DJ
06/09FACEBOOK : promotes small businesses tools
AQ
06/09G20 agrees to wrap up Big Tech tax rules by 2020
RE
06/09FACEBOOK : to cut off Huawei to comply with US sanctions
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 69 392 M
EBIT 2019 24 208 M
Net income 2019 20 737 M
Finance 2019 49 780 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,31
P/E ratio 2020 18,71
EV / Sales 2019 6,41x
EV / Sales 2020 5,12x
Capitalization 495 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 221 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK33.36%468 564
TWITTER31.98%26 464
MATCH GROUP INC65.93%18 504
LINE CORP-17.81%6 878
SINA CORP-25.11%2 833
XING SE51.58%2 153
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About