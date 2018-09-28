Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Facebook : unearths security breach affecting 50 million users

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 08:26pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Friday that hackers had discovered a security flaw that allowed them to take over up to 50 million user accounts, a major breach that adds to a bruising year for the company's reputation.

Facebook, which has more than 2 billion monthly active users, said it has been unable to determine yet whether the attackers misused any of the affected accounts or stole private information.

Facebook made headlines earlier this year after the data of 87 million users was improperly accessed by Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy. The disclosure has prompted government inquiries into the company's privacy practices across the world, and fueled a "#deleteFacebook" movement among consumers.

Shares in Facebook fell more than 3 percent in afternoon trading, weighing on major Wall Street stock indexes.

The latest vulnerability had existed since July 2017, but Facebook did not discover it until this month when it spotted an unusual increase in use of its "view as" feature.

"View as" allows users to see what their own profile looks like to someone else. The flaw inadvertently issued users of the tool a digital code, similar to browser cookie, that could be used to post from and browse Facebook as if they were someone else.

The company said it fixed the issue on Thursday. It also notified the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security and Irish data protection authority about the breach.

Facebook reset the digital keys of the 50 million affected accounts, and as a precaution reset those keys for another 40 million that have been looked up through the "view as" option over the last year.

About 90 million people will have to log back into Facebook or any of their apps that use a Facebook login, the company said.

Facebook is also temporarily disabling "view as," it said.

In 2013, Facebook disclosed a software flaw that exposed 6 million users' phone numbers and email addresses to unauthorized viewers for a year, while a technical glitch in 2008 revealed confidential birth-dates on 80 million Facebook users' profiles.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru, Paresh Dave in San Francisco; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Meredith Mazzilli)

By Munsif Vengattil, Arjun Panchadar and Paresh Dave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
09:26pFACEBOOK : Finds Security Flaw Affecting Almost 50 Million Accounts -- 2nd Updat..
DJ
08:29pFACEBOOK : unearths security breach affecting 50 million users
RE
08:26pFACEBOOK : unearths security breach affecting 50 million users
RE
07:50pFACEBOOK : Finds Security Flaw Affecting Almost 50 Million Accounts -- Update
DJ
07:41pFACEBOOK : Finds Security Flaw Affecting Almost 50 Million Accounts
DJ
07:31pFACEBOOK : says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
AQ
07:25pGoogle CEO will testify before U.S. House on bias accusations
RE
07:15pFACEBOOK : Flaw Allowed Hackers to Take Over User Accounts
DJ
06:52pFACEBOOK : Security Update
PU
06:44pFACEBOOK : and Google do not have to worry about regulation any time soon
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03:18pREUTERS : Attempt to force Facebook Messenger wiretap fails 
02:34pTWITTER : The Complete Research Report 
01:02pIs Essex Property Trust Worth Its Premium Valuation? 
12:48pFacebook -2.6% after disclosing security problem 
09:18aGoogle's Drama Makes Me Nervous 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 650 M
EBIT 2018 24 809 M
Net income 2018 21 237 M
Finance 2018 41 659 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,16
P/E ratio 2019 20,20
EV / Sales 2018 7,91x
EV / Sales 2019 6,15x
Capitalization 482 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 209 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-4.32%482 021
TWITTER INC18.70%21 985
MATCH GROUP INC86.07%16 132
LINE CORP2.46%10 325
SINA CORP-30.50%5 007
DENA CO LTD-15.65%2 627
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.