Facebook : will introduce 'clear history' tool this year - CFO

0
02/26/2019 | 03:38pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The entrance sign to Facebook headquarters is seen in Menlo Park

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc will introduce a tool allowing users to clear their browsing history this year, which will affect the company's ability to target advertisements, Chief Financial Officer David Wehner told an investment conference on Tuesday.

Facebook announced plans for a "Clear History" product last year, but technical challenges have delayed its implementation.

(Reporting by Katie Paul; editing by Grant McCool)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 929 M
EBIT 2019 25 295 M
Net income 2019 22 174 M
Finance 2019 49 256 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,57
P/E ratio 2020 18,44
EV / Sales 2019 5,99x
EV / Sales 2020 4,82x
Capitalization 462 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 197 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK25.58%462 032
TWITTER11.31%24 316
MATCH GROUP INC30.86%15 932
LINE CORP11.61%8 702
SINA CORP22.32%4 931
DENA CO LTD-5.46%2 321
