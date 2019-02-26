Facebook : will introduce 'clear history' tool this year - CFO
02/26/2019 | 03:38pm EST
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc will introduce a tool allowing users to clear their browsing history this year, which will affect the company's ability to target advertisements, Chief Financial Officer David Wehner told an investment conference on Tuesday.
Facebook announced plans for a "Clear History" product last year, but technical challenges have delayed its implementation.
(Reporting by Katie Paul; editing by Grant McCool)