Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc.

On July 25, 2018, Facebook announced its financial and operating results
for the second quarter of 2018. On a conference call discussing
Facebook's financial outlook, chief financial officer David M. Wehner
stated that Facebook expected its revenue growth to slow and its
operating margins to fall, stating that Facebook "expect[s] currency to
be a slight headwind in the second half versus the tailwinds we have
experienced over the last several quarters" and that the Company
"plan[s] to grow and promote certain engaging experiences like Stories
that currently have lower levels of monetization." On this news,
Facebook's share price fell $41.24, or 18.96%, to close at $176.26 on
July 26, 2018.
The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements
regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies.
Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or
failed to disclose that: (i) the number of daily and monthly active
Facebook users was declining; (ii) due to unfavorable currency
conditions and plans to promote and grow features of Facebook's social
media platform with historically lower levels of monetization, such as
Stories, Facebook anticipated its revenue growth to slow and its
operating margins to fall; and (iii) as a result, Facebook's public
statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
