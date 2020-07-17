HK police arrest pro-democracy politician set to run for legislature

HONG KONG, July 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong police arrested on
Friday pro-democracy politician Tam Tak-chi, who is expected to
run for a seat in the legislature in September's election, on
charges including incitement to participate in unlawful
assembly.
Tam, 47, the vice-president of the People Power party and a
former radio host, won an unofficial primary poll organised by
the opposition to select candidates for the Legislative Council
vote.
The arrest comes days after Beijing officials and Hong Kong
leader Carrie Lam said the primaries were illegal and may
violate a new national security law.
After hearing the charges, Tam told reporters they were
unrelated to the new law.
Police said the incitement to take part in an unlawful
assembly charge was related to a January protest. It did not say
what the charges for seditious intention and disorder in public
places were related to.
Tam said they were for swearing at the police and shouting
"Liberate Hong Kong! Revolution of our times," in January, a
slogan the government declared illegal earlier this month under
the new law, which is not retroactive. Sedition is covered by
British colonial era legislation.
When addressing reporters, Tam shouted the slogan again.
The Beijing-drafted law introduced last month punishes what
China broadly defines as subversion, secession, terrorism and
collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.
Critics of the law fear it will crush the wide-ranging
freedoms promised to the territory when it returned to Chinese
rule in 1997. Supporters say it will bring stability after last
year's often-violent anti-government and anti-China unrest.
Soon after Beijing said the weekend primaries vote was
illegal, former Hong Kong lawmaker Au Nok-hin said he was
pulling out as an organiser of the poll due to the accusations.
On Thursday, another organiser, Andrew Chiu of the
Democratic Party, said his work was done and he would no longer
help coordinate the Legislative Council election campaign.
Veteran democrat Benny Tai, who was singled out in Beijing
statements about the vote, also posted on Facebook there was
"not much left to do" and he would now focus on academic work.
A younger, more defiant generation, including prominent
activist Joshua Wong, overshadowed the old-school Hong Kong
democrats in the primaries.
The registration for candidates in the September elections
begins on Saturday.
Wong was disqualified from running in lower-level district
council elections last year, where the democrats nevertheless
won more than 80% of the seats.
(Reporting by Yanni Chow, Carol Mang and Jessie Pang; Writing
by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Alex Richardson)