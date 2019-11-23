How Facebook's Embed in the Trump Campaign Helped -2

For example, the Trump campaign needed a large credit line from Facebook, according to Mr. Barnes and others familiar with the situation. This issue posed unique challenges. Facebook sometimes extends credit to a select group of digital agencies, but Mr. Parscale's outfit didn't qualify for a large line because it didn't have a track record with Facebook, according to people familiar with the matter. The Trump team also wanted to pay for ads with a credit card, but Facebook's payments system wasn't set up to handle payments of as much as $300,000 to $400,000 a day on a credit card, according to Mr. Barnes and others familiar with the matter.

As employees looked for ways to mend the problem, Mr. Parscale texted Mr. Barnes to say Mr. Trump would go on TV and "say Facebook was being unfair to him" if the issue wasn't resolved quickly, Mr. Barnes said. Eventually, Facebook came up with a fix.

Mr. Barnes said he felt responsible for protecting Facebook from these potential attacks.

Mr. Barnes said he ultimately voted for Mrs. Clinton. Ms. Musapatike said Mr. Barnes was in a funk after the election. "He had a difficult time reckoning with the impact of the election and his work," she said.

A few days after the election, Mr. Coby directly praised Mr. Barnes on Twitter. In a now-deleted tweet, he said "@jameslbarnes of FB was a MVP."

Being called out by name at a time when Trump supporters were being targeted by threats online was "terrifying," Mr. Barnes said. Facebook's security team called him with instructions on how he could protect himself and his privacy online.

Months later Mr. Barnes moved to San Francisco, joining a team that helped retailers like Macy's use Facebook's products. He tried to forget politics.

In December 2017, Mr. Barnes said, he was interviewed for nine hours by investigators for special counsel Robert Mueller. At one point they asked him if he noticed any Russians hanging around the campaign, he said. "You wanna make a joke in that scenario," he said, but "it's not the opportunity to make a joke." He told them he didn't see Russians.

Mr. Barnes said he also spoke to the Securities and Exchange Commission about the company's connection to Cambridge Analytica, which purchased data of about 87 million users of Facebook from a researcher without the consent of Facebook or the users.

Mr. Barnes doesn't think Cambridge Analytica uploaded any illicitly gained Facebook user data to target ads, but that it wasn't the norm for Facebook employees to ask for such details. Former Cambridge Analytica officials have denied using the data for the 2016 election. The SEC declined to comment.

At one point, in mid-2018, Mr. Barnes helped design Facebook's much-touted war room for managing election integrity in the U.S. and abroad. Shortly before a press junket to showcase the effort, he said, two Facebook public-relations officials advised him to stay away from the event in case journalists raised questions about his role helping the Trump campaign.

That week, as he sat at his desk surrounded by empty seats, his frustration reached a breaking point. "[I'm thinking], when am I going to stop paying the price for this?"

In early 2019, Mr. Barnes took advantage of a Facebook perk called "recharge" which gives employees 30 days off after they have been at Facebook for five years.

He considered going back to Facebook, but opted to take an active role opposing Mr. Trump's re-election. In a private Facebook post on Aug. 5, he wrote that Mr. Trump's slogan, Make America Great Again, was about "activating the deepest, darkest, soul of white nationalism."

One of his calls was to former colleague Ms. Musapatike, who left in March to join Acronym as its senior director of campaigns overseeing the group's online voter registration and mobilization programs. Chris Cox, Facebook's former chief product officer, is now an informal adviser to Acronym and, people familiar with the matter say, one of its donors.

Ms. Musapatike warned Mr. Barnes that he might be viewed with suspicion at Acronym because of his work for Mr. Trump. She vouched for Mr. Barnes with Tara McGowan, the founder and chief executive of Acronym.

Mr. Barnes decided he liked Acronym's goal to beat Mr. Trump at his own game, online and on Facebook. This month, Acronym and its affiliated PAC announced plans to spend $75 million on digital ads. Mr. Barnes oversees Acronym's analytics, helping Acronym understand if its ads work.

Mr. Plouffe believes the former Facebook employee gives Democrats a secret weapon as part of a revamped effort to meet Mr. Trump on the social-media battlefield.

"He understands the most dominant platform in politics exceedingly well, " Mr. Plouffe said of Mr. Barnes. "He thinks differently from someone who grew up in politics a decade or more ago."

