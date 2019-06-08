Hunting For Giants -- WSJ -2

Antitrust, in the early years from the late 19th century through the 1970s, was a blunt weapon, wielded at targets including U.S. Steel, Standard Oil and Eastman Kodak. Protecting competitive, efficient markets was one goal. Another was protecting small businesses from the competitive pressures of the new giants that arose with the industrial revolution.

A third was protecting democracy from the perceived distortions arising from big companies gaining an outsize ability to shape policy for their own profits.

Those goals fell by the wayside after the Reagan administration and the courts moved to narrow the focus, tightly tethering antitrust to economic concerns. They embraced a "consumer welfare standard," which said government should only restrain business if there were a clear danger of rising prices or other economic harms.

That shift, by many accounts, contributed to improved economic growth, at least for a time. It also helped usher in a new wave of mergers and acquisitions, and of corporate giants that, in the eyes of the group now advocating for stronger intervention, upended the healthy balance of power between government and business.

The changing political winds have been particularly dramatic for Silicon Valley. The tech titans started the 21st century embraced by liberals and conservatives alike as upstarts that transformed the economy and empowered average Americans.

Lately, they have faced criticism for allowing the spread of violent videos and viral fake news accounts that have distorted elections; for trampling on user privacy; and for quashing small businesses unable to compete with online marketplaces. The companies have acknowledged mistakes and pledged to do better on many of the key issues, most notably misinformation and privacy.

At a recent antitrust conference at the University of Chicago, a panel moderator asked participants to demonstrate the "harm" from the big tech companies, the standard of proof required to bring government charges. "I don't know, genocide in Myanmar seems like a harm," said Matt Stoller, a fellow of the Open Markets Institute, an activist think tank leading the charge on antitrust, referring to Facebook's admission that its platform had been used to stoke ethnic violence in the country in 2017.

The activist camp advocates returning to the days where enforcers based decisions on market structure and company size and didn't rely so heavily on deal-specific economic analysis.

A defining treatise for the agitators is a 2017 Yale Law Journal essay by Lina Khan laying out a detailed argument for how Amazon's multifaceted corporate structure has been woven to avoid antitrust enforcement the way it is currently applied, while still amassing extensive clout to bend markets to its advantage.

She cites, among other things, Amazon's dual role as the dominant online shopping platform, while selling its own products on that platform, giving it leverage to favor its products and squeeze competitors. She recommends either forcing Amazon to shed one of those business lines, or to have Amazon regulated as a "natural monopoly," along the lines of how the government has controlled electric utilities.

Though led by the left, some conservatives have joined this activist group. "By almost any measure the giant tech companies today are larger and more powerful than Standard Oil was when it was broken up," said Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, at an April Senate hearing.

One specific appeal to conservatives is the prospect of broadening antitrust for the purpose of protecting free speech -- especially for those suspecting Facebook, Google and Twitter Inc. of suppressing conservative views.

Republican Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Josh Hawley have called for greater scrutiny of the big tech platforms, whose "market dominance," as Ms. Blackburn put it, "has amplified concerns about...possible anticompetitive conduct." Mr. Hawley blasted the FTC as "toothless."

Louisiana's Republican attorney general, Jeff Landry, is helping organize a bipartisan coalition of counterparts around the country to explore state antitrust actions against the tech giants, arguing that "structural relief or breakup is probably better than regulation." Meanwhile, American Conservative magazine last fall launched a special project for "building a conservative anti-monopoly movement," according to executive director John A. Burtka IV.

For all the ferment in antitrust, a second group of policy makers and scholars oppose any major changes to antitrust policy, and most Republican lawmakers are in that camp. They believe the Reagan-era changes were justified and remain so -- crediting them with the efficiencies and advances the American economy has enjoyed through three long expansions and a burst of innovation since then.

They count in their ranks judges with lifetime appointments across the federal judiciary who have batted away attempts to expand the scope of antitrust.

This group worries about over-enforcement clipping the wings of businesses and restraining legitimate pursuit of profits. The markets where concentration has risen "do not warrant alarm or imply a failure of antitrust," wrote two Justice Department antitrust officials in a 2018 essay.

As for Big Tech, this group treats the "this-time-is-different" claims skeptically, noting that hand-wringing over market distortions have repeatedly proven misguided over the course of economic history. They cite the lengthy case -- stretching 13 years before being dropped in 1982 -- against International Business Machines Corp. for dominating the mainframe business. Within a few years, IBM's market power suffered a huge blow, not from the government, but from the rapid rise of personal computers that no bureaucrat could have predicted.

A third camp hopes the policy debate will settle on a middle ground, in which the nation would keep core principles of the Reagan-era antitrust framework, notably its primary focus on economic analysis, but overhaul how they are used. Dominating this group are veterans of the Clinton and Obama administrations.

"We don't have the wrong standard," says Yale economist Fiona Scott Morton, who worked in the Obama Justice Department. "The problem is we haven't been enforcing it."

Ms. Scott Morton has led a group of scholars that has tried to define an agenda for more rigorous enforcement within existing policy parameters.

Enforcement decisions generally revolve around predicting whether consumers would be better or worse off if a certain merger took place. Under the current standards, officials and judges have been conditioned to worry more about the risks of over-enforcement -- to not take action unless they were certain consumers would be harmed.

The third camp, however, says the evidence from recent years shows markets won't correct problems on their own, and that antitrust inaction allows competition to weaken. They say if mergers or business practices have the potential to harm consumers, better to err on the side of challenging them, even in the absence of perfect evidence.

Some would flip the burden of proof in merger analysis -- currently resting with the government to demonstrate a deal is harmful -- to merging companies, who would have to prove their combination wouldn't harm consumers. Sen. Klobuchar introduced legislation requiring such a change for megamergers and has highlighted the position in her presidential campaign.

This group would also do more to block attempts by large firms to take over small firms that may not pose serious competition at the time of the deal, but could, if left alone, emerge as future competitors. That standard might have prevented Facebook's 2012 purchase of Instagram and 2014 acquisition of WhatsApp.

They would also expand merger scrutiny beyond deals between direct competitors, and revive the practice, common in the pre-Reagan era, of challenging "vertical" combinations between big suppliers and their customers that could be used to squeeze rivals dependent on the same supplier.

The Trump administration pursued the first such litigated "vertical merger" challenge since the 1970s in opposing AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner, arguing AT&T could threaten rival cable providers by denying or raising prices of Time Warner content. A federal judge rejected the government case.

The group also wants to explore ways of expanding the traditional purview of antitrust enforcement, including a focus on how corporate concentration could harm workers by squelching competition in hiring and thus suppress wages.

Many in the group believe antitrust laws aren't sufficient to deal with the unique aspects of tech and that additional measures are needed to ensure competition. A new template for the group is a March report written for the U.K. government by Harvard's Jason Furman, who served as President Obama's chief economist.

He proposes a new digital regulator, empowered with resetting market rules. As an example, the report says that the ability of big platforms, such as Facebook, to control the data of users makes it hard for new competitors to challenge their dominance. In response, the digital regulator might require Facebook to allow that data to move between platforms, just as regulators fostered cellphone competition in 2003 by requiring companies to let customers transfer numbers among providers.

