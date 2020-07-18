In Hong Kong, young democrats raring to 'resist' as nomination period kicks off for crucial election

HONG KONG, July 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong formally kicked off
a two-week registation period for candidates to run in a key
legislative election in September, amid fears authorities might
try to disqualify an assertive young generation of democrats.
The citywide poll will be a crucial battleground for the
city's democratic opposition to try to reclaim some political
influence in the wake of tough national security laws China
imposed on June 30.
These laws have been decried by critics, including the
United States, as a death knell for the city's freedoms and
autonomy from China.
Chinese and Hong Kong officials, however, say the laws will
bring stability to the financial hub after a restive year, and
only affect a very small minority of "troublemakers".
A vanguard of young democrats are raring to get on the
ballot, having stormed to big wins in an unofficial "primary"
election earlier this month.
These young firebrands, or "localists", who often embrace a
more confrontational anti-China stance, have appealed more
broadly to younger, disaffected voters who no longer believe the
moderate rhetoric of veteran democrats.
"For every candidate in the pro-democracy camp, we must
unify at this time, to avoid attacking ourselves and to
consolidate our strength to challenge the tyranny," Sam Cheung,
one young democratic hopeful, said on Facebook.
Overshadowing their prospects, however, is the risk of
disqualification.
In the past four years, authorities have barred 18 democrats
from running in local elections, including prominent activist
Joshua Wong, according to a report by the rights group Civil
Rights Observer.
Critics say the disqualifications - on grounds including a
dissenting ideology, or support for Hong Kong independence - are
meant to curb the ascendancy of this new crop of democrats.
At least six young candidates were barred from the previous
legislative poll in 2016, including pro-independence leader
Edward Leung, who has since been jailed on a rioting charge.
Given the heightened political tensions after last year's
often violent anti-government protests, mass disqualifications
of candidates could stoke fresh social unrest, though
replacement candidates are also poised to jump in if need be.
Hong Kong returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997 with
the promise of a high degree of autonomy and broad freedoms
including "the right to stand for and take part" in elections.
The imposition of the national security law, however, grants
China wide-ranging new powers to clamp down on civil society and
dissenting voices in the city, and to over-ride local laws to
take jurisdiction over certain big and complex cases.
Should the democrats make history and seize 35 seats or more
in the 70-seat chamber for the first time, they could stymie the
city's annual budget and deepen oversight of government policy.
"For me, taking part in this election is essentially to
resist," said localist, Ventus Lau.
Under the new security legislation, all candidates for local
elections must swear allegiance to Hong Kong and pledge to
uphold Hong Kong's mini-constitution, the Basic Law.
Some have refused to make such a pledge, though others say
it's more important to get on the ballot.
Around 4.47 million of Hong Kong's 7.5 million residents are
eligible to vote on September 6.
(Reporting by James Pomfret. Editing by Gerry Doyle)