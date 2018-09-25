Log in
FACEBOOK (FB)
  Report  
Instagram co-founders step down from company: New York Times

09/25/2018 | 04:31am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Instagram CEO and co-founder Systrom announces the launch of Instagram Direct in New York

(Reuters) - Co-founders of Facebook Inc Instagram, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, have resigned and plan to leave the photo-sharing app company in coming weeks, the New York Times reported late on Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Instagram Chief Executive Officer Systrom and Chief Technical Officer Krieger have notified the photo-sharing app's leadership team and Facebook on Monday about their decision to leave, the newspaper reported.

Systrom and Krieger did not give a reason for their departure, the paper said, adding that they planned to take time off after leaving Instagram.

An Instagram spokeswoman did not have immediate comment. Facebook was not immediately available to comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 650 M
EBIT 2018 24 809 M
Net income 2018 21 237 M
Finance 2018 41 659 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 22,58
P/E ratio 2019 19,68
EV / Sales 2018 7,70x
EV / Sales 2019 5,99x
Capitalization 470 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 209 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-6.26%479 336
TWITTER INC18.70%22 622
MATCH GROUP INC76.88%15 874
LINE CORP4.71%10 462
SINA CORP-29.86%5 029
DENA CO LTD-16.67%2 578
