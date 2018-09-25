Instagram co-founders step down from company: New York Times

Instagram Chief Executive Officer Systrom and Chief Technical Officer Krieger have notified the photo-sharing app's leadership team and Facebook on Monday about their decision to leave, the newspaper reported.

Systrom and Krieger did not give a reason for their departure, the paper said, adding that they planned to take time off after leaving Instagram.

An Instagram spokeswoman did not have immediate comment. Facebook was not immediately available to comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)