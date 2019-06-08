Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/07 04:15:00 pm
173.35 USD   +2.98%
12:24aTech Giants Google, Facebook and Amazon Intensify -2-
DJ
12:21aTech Giants Google, Facebook and Amazon Intensify Antitrust Debate
DJ
12:18aKEYWORDS : Why Free Is Too High a Price for -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

KEYWORDS : Why Free Is Too High a Price for -2-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/08/2019 | 12:18am EDT

"Because these platforms are so multifaceted and involved in all these different lines of business, there is not just one problem, there are many problems," says Lina Khan, an academic fellow at Columbia Law School and an adviser to the U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee now examining the monopoly issue in Big Tech. "I don't think a regulatory approach and a breakup approach are mutually exclusive," she adds.

In a forthcoming paper, Ms. Khan chronicles historical antitrust efforts against banks, TV networks, railroads and telecommunications companies. In each of these industries, regulators aimed to prevent companies from expanding into lines of business that would compete with their own customers.

Taken to the extreme, such logic would dictate that Google would have to stop making its own apps, since they compete with developers that publish in its Google Play app store, Facebook would have to stop copying or buying up companies that use its services and rely on it for advertising revenue, and all tech giants would have to curtail their tendency to pile into pretty much every business on the planet.

Write to Christopher Mims at christopher.mims@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
12:24aTech Giants Google, Facebook and Amazon Intensify -2-
DJ
12:21aTech Giants Google, Facebook and Amazon Intensify Antitrust Debate
DJ
12:18aKEYWORDS : Why Free Is Too High a Price for -2-
DJ
12:16aKEYWORDS : Why Free Is Too High a Price for Facebook and Google
DJ
06/07G20 agrees to push ahead with rules on corporate tax targeting tech giants
RE
06/07FACEBOOK : to re-think on policies around artistic nudity
AQ
06/07Democratic Contenders Rake In Cash From Tech Antitrust Targets -- Update
DJ
06/07FACEBOOK : to prevent installation of its apps on Huawei phones
AQ
06/07FACEBOOK : New Huawei Phones Won't Come With Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp
DJ
06/07FACEBOOK : Bolsters Antitrust Defenses
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 69 392 M
EBIT 2019 24 208 M
Net income 2019 20 737 M
Finance 2019 49 780 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,31
P/E ratio 2020 18,71
EV / Sales 2019 6,41x
EV / Sales 2020 5,12x
Capitalization 495 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 221 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK32.24%468 564
TWITTER27.31%26 464
MATCH GROUP INC65.30%18 504
LINE CORP-18.22%6 878
SINA CORP-26.23%2 833
XING SE44.42%2 153
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About