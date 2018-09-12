Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 07:34pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FB) securities between April 26, 2018 and July 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Facebook investors have until September 25, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Facebook investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On July 25, 2018, Facebook announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2018. On a conference call discussing Facebook's financial outlook, chief financial officer David M. Wehner stated that Facebook expected its revenue growth to slow and its operating margins to fall, stating that Facebook "expect[s] currency to be a slight headwind in the second half versus the tailwinds we have experienced over the last several quarters" and that the Company "plan[s] to grow and promote certain engaging experiences like Stories that currently have lower levels of monetization." On this news, Facebook's share price fell $41.24, or 18.96%, to close at $176.26 on July 26, 2018.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the number of daily and monthly active Facebook users was declining; (ii) due to unfavorable currency conditions and plans to promote and grow features of Facebook's social media platform with historically lower levels of monetization, such as Stories, Facebook anticipated its revenue growth to slow and its operating margins to fall; and (iii) as a result, Facebook's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Facebook, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
07:34pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
05:49pAs it Absorbs Time Warner, AT&T Expects Profitability Next Year--Update
DJ
03:13pTWITTER : Tech firms face hefty fines under new EU terror rules
AQ
02:43pVerizon names new CEO for Oath
RE
01:32pFACEBOOK : Instagram COO Marne Levine to Become Facebook VP of Global Partnershi..
DJ
01:16pOnline firms to risk EU fine if extremist posts linger
RE
12:58pTech, media shares find new home in sector overhaul
RE
12:08pWELCOME BACK TO SCHOOL : National PTA and Facebook Launch Digital Families Commu..
PU
11:44aOnline firms face EU fine if extremist posts stay up over an hour
RE
10:09aEU lawmakers back publishers over tech giants on copyright
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:39pHow Seriously Should We Take Social Media Antitrust Concerns? 
11:52aEven At All-Time Lows, Snap Is Not A Buy 
10:47aRobinhood Is Not The Villain It's Been Made Out To Be 
08:11aEuropean Parliament backs tougher copyright rules 
08:02aA NEW ERA FOR FACEBOOK : More Regulation, Slower Growth, Compressed Margin 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 662 M
EBIT 2018 24 827 M
Net income 2018 21 261 M
Finance 2018 41 325 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,00
P/E ratio 2019 20,02
EV / Sales 2018 7,86x
EV / Sales 2019 6,10x
Capitalization 479 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 209 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-5.96%479 105
TWITTER INC28.65%23 410
MATCH GROUP INC74.54%15 132
LINE CORP-2.25%10 014
SINA CORP-35.68%4 611
DENA CO LTD-21.07%2 509
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.