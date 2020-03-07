Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Leader of Italy's Democratic Party contracts coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/07/2020 | 09:16am EST

The leader of Italy's co-ruling Democratic Party (PD), Nicola Zingaretti, said on Saturday he had tested positive for coronavirus becoming the first senior Italian politician to be infected.

"I have coronavirus too", Zingaretti said in a video posted on Facebook, adding he was well and in self-isolation at home.

Italy has been the country hit hardest by the epidemic in Europe with a total of 4,636 cases and 197 deaths as of Friday, and is reporting more deaths per day form the virus than any other nation in the world.

The government this week ordered the closure of schools, universities, cinemas and theatres to stem infections.

The case of Zingaretti, who is also governor of the central region of Lazio, which includes the capital Rome, could cause concern among government ranks given the frequent contacts he has with ministers, regional administrators and PD members.

In his message, Zingaretti said his family was following the required protocols and all the people he had been in contact with in recent days were being contacted for checks.

"I said it before, no panic. Let's fight. I will set a good example and follow to the letter the rules set by doctors and scientists," he said.

Italy's Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli has put himself in isolation after one of his aides tested positive. Attilio Fontana, regional governor of the northern region of Lombardy, the most affected area of the country, did the same thing.

Politicians of all stripes sent Zingaretti messages of support.

"In this emergency our common enemy is the coronavirus, we'll only be able to defeat it if we stay united and work together," said Vito Crimi, the caretaker leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement which governs with the PD.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Writing by Giulia Segreti; Editing by David Clarke)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FACEBOOK
03:17aFACEBOOK : closes London offices until Monday due to coronavirus
RE
02:48aAT&T Aids DOJ's Probe Of Google's Dominance -- WSJ
DJ
03/06Austin's South by Southwest Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus -- 2nd Updat..
DJ
03/06AT&T Cooperates With Justice Department in Google Probe
DJ
03/06South Korea passes bill limiting Softbank-backed ride-hailing service Tada
RE
03/06Communications Services Down As Investors Flee Cyclical Sectors -- Communicat..
DJ
03/06Austin's South by Southwest Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus
DJ
03/06South by Southwest Festival Canceled Over Coronavirus
DJ
03/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/06FACEBOOK : Closes London Offices After Visit From Employee With Virus
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 85 569 M
EBIT 2020 31 438 M
Net income 2020 25 980 M
Finance 2020 68 372 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
EV / Sales2020 5,23x
EV / Sales2021 4,19x
Capitalization 516 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 244,24  $
Last Close Price 181,09  $
Spread / Highest target 65,7%
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-11.81%516 188
TWITTER4.40%26 128
MATCH GROUP, INC.-20.16%18 537
LINE CORPORATION0.00%12 144
SINA CORPORATION-19.71%2 230
NEW WORK SE-23.63%1 419
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group