More State Treasurers Back Split of Facebook's CEO and Chairman Roles -- Update

By Dieter Holger

Facebook Inc. shareholders voted down a proposal backed by seven state treasurers that sought to split the chairman and chief-executive roles that Mark Zuckerberg holds and establish an independent board leader.

Shareholders voted Thursday against the proposal filed by Trillium Asset Management LLC, which owns about $7 million in shares and argued the combined CEO and chairman positions "contributed to Facebook missing, or mishandling, a number of severe controversies."

"At its core, this shareholder proposal is about the risk of concentrating too much power in one person -- any person," said Jonas Kron, senior vice president at Trillium, at Facebook's annual meeting.

The proposal was likely to fail given Mr. Zuckerberg's overwhelming voting power at the social-media company, which recommended shareholders reject the plan. Mr. Zuckerberg's supervoting shares grant 10 times the votes of average shareholders. Mr. Zuckerberg held 57.7% of the voting power this year, down from 59.9% in 2018, according to Facebook's proxy filing.

The treasurers of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Vermont -- who manage investments in Facebook on behalf of their states -- said Wednesday there needs to be an independent chair to serve as a check on the CEO's power and provide more autonomous oversight in light of the data and privacy scandals that have dogged Facebook.

They joined with the treasurers of Rhode Island, Connecticut, Illinois and Oregon, and the New York City comptroller, in supporting the resolution.

"Separating the positions of board chair and CEO is not only best governance practice -- it's just common-sense policy," said Joe Torsella, Pennsylvania's treasurer. "Severe mismanagement of scandals and controversies by Facebook have put the company's reputation, shareholder value and investor confidence at extreme risk."

But support for the proposal illustrates how splitting the roles of chair and CEO has become increasingly common at larger companies as investors demand more oversight at corporations. Other technology companies, including Microsoft Corp., Twitter Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google, have separate CEO and chairman roles. Outside of the technology industry, half of S&P 500 companies had a separate chair and CEO in 2018, up from 39% a decade ago, according to leadership consulting firm Spencer Stuart.

"Given the size and impact of Facebook, it is astounding that there is not more independence and transparency," said Deborah Goldberg, treasurer and receiver general of Massachusetts.

In its opposition to this year's proposal, Facebook cited the oversight and independent leadership its board members already provide and the position of Sue Desmond-Hellmann as lead independent director. Ms. Desmond-Hellmann's responsibilities include working as the principal liaison between the independent directors and Mr. Zuckerberg, coordinating the agenda for the board meetings and providing feedback and counsel to Mr. Zuckerberg on his interactions with the board.

"We do not believe that requiring the chair to be independent will provide appreciably better direction and performance, and instead could cause inefficiency in board and management function and relations," Facebook said in its proxy statement.

In 2017, Facebook faced a similar proposal that would have split the company's chairman and CEO roles. Excluding the shares held by Mr. Zuckerberg and other insiders, slightly more than 50% of the votes cast favored the proposal.

During the meeting, Mr. Zuckerberg responded to a question about splitting the leadership roles by saying the company is developing independent oversight bodies that wouldn't be beholden to his business decisions when it comes to content on the platform.

"That way when we make a decision that you disagree with -- and there have been a few folks here today who had situations that they disagree with where we might have made a decision -- you can appeal" to the independent body, Mr. Zuckerberg said to the shareholders.