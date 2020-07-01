Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

P&G says will not disclose advertising decisions as Facebook ad boycott grows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 12:59pm EDT

By Siddharth Cavale

Procter & Gamble said on Wednesday it will not make any announcements about its activities on advertising platforms, in response to a question about whether it will join the growing ad boycott against Facebook.

"Our approach has been to not to make public declarations of where we stand with individual partners," a P&G spokesman said. "We are not changing that approach, so you shouldn't expect to hear more from us on Facebook, or any other advertising platform."

P&G was the number one advertiser on Facebook in the United States in June, according to Pathmatics data, and the industry has been watching for the consumer goods company's response as the "Stop Hate for Profit" ad boycott campaign against Facebook gains momentum.

Last week, P&G Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard said the Tide detergent and Gillette shaving products maker had started a comprehensive review of all media channels, networks, platforms, and programs to ensure that its ads come nowhere near content that is hateful, denigrating or discriminatory.

"Freedom of expression is a right, but civility is a responsibility, and we're working with media providers and platforms to take appropriate systemic action," Pritchard said at a Cannes Lions live event on June 24.

"Where we determine our standards are not met, we will take action, up to and including stopping spending, just like we've done before," he said without mentioning Facebook or any other social media platforms.

U.S. civil rights groups have gained the support of more than 400 advertisers to pressure the social media giant into taking concrete steps to block hate speech following the death of African American George Floyd in police custody and amid a national reckoning over racism.

Some big advertisers to have joined the boycott include Unilever, Coca-Cola and Verizon.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FACEBOOK
12:55pP&G says will not disclose advertising decisions as Facebook ad boycott grows
RE
09:58aEU throws new rule book at Google, tech giants in competition search
RE
09:55aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Several companies announce job cuts
09:13aZoom says added over 100 features as part of 90-day security plan
RE
09:13aAntitrust Watchdog Calls On UK Government to Tackle Tech Giants' Power -- Upd..
DJ
08:41aUK body wants tougher checks for Google, Facebook ad reign
RE
08:23aFacebook frustrates advertisers as boycott over hate speech kicks off
RE
07:45aWORKPLACES WITH COVID-19 CASES FACE : What to Tell the Rest of the Staff?
DJ
07:26aFACEBOOK : Antitrust Watchdog Calls on UK Government to Tackle Tech Giants' Powe..
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 098 M - -
Net income 2020 20 984 M - -
Net cash 2020 63 654 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 647 B 647 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,57x
Nbr of Employees 48 268
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 245,15 $
Last Close Price 227,07 $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK10.63%647 453
MATCH GROUP, INC.30.37%30 418
TWITTER-7.05%23 329
LINE CORPORATION1.31%12 065
SINA CORPORATION-10.07%2 348
NEW WORK SE-6.85%1 720
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group