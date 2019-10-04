Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

PayPal becomes first member to exit Facebook's Libra Association

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 11:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Libra logo in illustration picture

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. payments processor PayPal Holdings Inc said on Friday it was leaving Libra Association, the entity managing the Facebook-led effort to build global digital currency Libra, making it the first member to exit the group.

PayPal said it would forgo any further participation in the group and would instead focus on its own core businesses.

"We remain supportive of Libra's aspirations and look forward to continued dialogue on ways to work together in the future," PayPal said in a statement.

In response, Geneva-based Libra Association said it was aware of the challenges lying ahead in its attempts to "reconfigure" the financial system.

"The type of change that will reconfigure the financial system to be tilted towards people, not the institutions serving them, will be hard. Commitment to that mission is more important to us than anything else. We're better off knowing about this lack of commitment now, rather than later", Libra Association said in a statement. Facebook Inc declined to comment.

Facebook announced plans to launch the digital currency in June 2020 in partnership with other members of Libra Association but the project quickly ran into trouble with skeptical regulators around the world.

Reuters reported last week that Facebook could push back the launch of Libra to tackle regulatory concerns.

Visa and Mastercard Inc are also reconsidering their involvement in Libra as they do not want to attract regulatory scrutiny, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month.

France and Germany last month pledged to block Libra from operating in Europe and backed the development of a public cryptocurrency instead.

With the exit of PayPal, Libra Association now has 28 members, including Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc and Spotify Technologies.

"We look forward to the first Libra Council meeting in 10 days and will be sharing updates following that, including details of the 1,500 entities that have indicated enthusiastic interest to participate," Libra Association said in a tweet.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder in Washington, Katie Paul in San Francisco and Neha Malara and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 0.60% 180.45 Delayed Quote.37.65%
LYFT, INC. -0.91% 39.16 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS 1.74% 102.79 Delayed Quote.22.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
10/04Trump re-election campaign targeted by Iran-linked hackers - sources
RE
10/04PayPal becomes first member to exit Facebook's Libra Association
RE
10/04APPLE : FBI director warns Facebook could become platform of 'child pornographer..
RE
10/04PayPal Drops Out of Facebook's Libra Payments Network
DJ
10/04APPLE : FBI director warns Facebook could become platform of 'child pornographer..
RE
10/04PAYPAL : drops out of Libra, Facebook's payments project
AQ
10/04FACEBOOK : EU to urge G20 response on Facebook's Libra, calls for tech tax refor..
RE
10/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : HP, Apple, Facebook, BP
10/04FACEBOOK : Barr Presses Facebook on Encryption, Setting Up Clash Over Privacy --..
DJ
10/04FACEBOOK : Teleperformance Open Operations Centre in Lagos
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 252 M
EBIT 2019 23 974 M
Net income 2019 17 668 M
Finance 2019 51 849 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,5x
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
EV / Sales2019 6,59x
EV / Sales2020 5,23x
Capitalization 515 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 231,52  $
Last Close Price 180,45  $
Spread / Highest target 46,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK37.65%508 053
TWITTER39.18%31 774
MATCH GROUP, INC.74.02%20 073
LINE CORPORATION8.91%8 558
SINA CORPORATION-24.31%2 726
NEW WORK SE9.47%1 532
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group