MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/12 01:21:52 pm
194.605 USD   +2.63%
01:14pFACEBOOK : to consolidate payments tools across apps with Facebook Pay
RE
01:13pFACEBOOK : Rolls Out Cross-Platform Payment Feature
DJ
12:10pFACEBOOK : Simplifying Payments with Facebook Pay
PU
Privacy Matters: Facebook Pay

0
11/12/2019 | 12:10pm EST

By Erin Egan, VP and Chief Privacy Officer, Public Policy

Today we're introducing Facebook Pay, which will provide people with a convenient, secure and consistent payment experience across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. When it comes to payments, security and privacy are paramount. That's why we take extra steps to protect your payment information.

You can set up Facebook Pay app-by-app or choose to set it up for use across apps (where available). That means we won't automatically set up Facebook Pay across the apps you are active on, unless you choose to do so.

You can also choose to add a PIN or use your device biometrics, such as touch or face ID recognition, to add an extra layer of security when sending money or making a payment. Facebook will not receive or store your device's biometric information.

How does this impact data collection?

As with previous payment options on our apps, when you make payments with Facebook Pay, we'll collect information about the purchase such as the payment method, transaction date, billing, shipping and contact details. We designed Facebook Pay to securely store and encrypt your card and bank account numbers.

How does this impact the ads I see?

As with our other products, the actions you take with Facebook Pay can be used for purposes such as to deliver you more relevant content and ads, to provide customer support and to promote safety and integrity (e.g., to investigate violations of our payments policies). For example, if you buy a baseball glove on Facebook Marketplace, you might see an ad for a baseball bat.

The card and bank account numbers you provide will not be used to personalize your experience or inform the ads you see.

To learn more about the information Facebook collects and how it's used, check out our Data Policyand How Ads Work.

What choices and controls do I have?

You'll be able to add or remove payment methods, view transactions and initiate customer support directly from Facebook Pay. And if you choose to set up Facebook Pay across apps, you will be able to view your payment history across the apps all in one place.

You can also choose whether you want to opt in for email marketing from businesses you shop from or nonprofits you donate to. For example, if you purchase an item on Instagram or Facebook Marketplace or donate to a fundraiser, businesses and nonprofits will only be permitted to use the email address provided with your purchase or payment for marketing purposes if you opt in.

Who sees my information and activity?

Only you can see your payment and transaction history within Facebook Pay. Your activity, such as payments or purchases, will not be shared with your friends or to your profile or feed, unless you choose to share it.

When buying from a business on Instagram or Facebook Marketplace, we'll share only the information needed to support the transaction, such as shipping and contact details, with merchants.

For more information, visit pay.facebook.com.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 17:09:01 UTC
