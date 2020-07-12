Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Reliance's digital unit wins Qualcomm backing in boost to 5G plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/12/2020 | 11:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign on the Qualcomm campus is seen, as chip maker Broadcom Ltd announced an unsolicited bid to buy peer Qualcomm Inc for $103 billion, in San Diego

India's Reliance Industries said on Sunday Qualcomm Inc's investment arm will buy a 0.15% stake in its digital unit Jio Platforms for 7.3 billion rupees ($97.1 million).

India's Reliance Industries said on Sunday Qualcomm Inc's investment arm will buy a 0.15% stake in its digital unit Jio Platforms for 7.3 billion rupees ($97.1 million).

The partnership will help Jio Platforms, the unit that houses Reliance's telecoms venture Jio Infocomm, to "roll out advanced 5G infrastructure and services for Indian customers", Reliance said in a statement.

Qualcomm's move comes at a time India is preparing to auction 5G airwaves to telecoms service providers.

With this new investment, Reliance has sold a 25.2% stake in Jio Platforms to investors in a funding spree that began late April, raising $15.69 billion.

Although Jio Platforms also comprises Reliance's music and movie apps, Jio Infocomm - the mobile carrier - is its centrepiece.

Reliance chairman and billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani has always pitched Jio Infocomm as a tech company instead of a traditional telecoms firm.

That has helped Ambani win the backing of major tech firms such as Facebook Inc, Intel and now Qualcomm.

"Qualcomm offers deep technology know-how and insights that will help us deliver on our 5G vision and the digital transformation of India for both people and enterprises," Ambani said in the statement.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 0.23% 245.07 Delayed Quote.19.40%
INTEL CORPORATION 1.90% 59.53 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
QUALCOMM, INC. -0.79% 92.51 Delayed Quote.5.69%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 2.95% 1878.05 End-of-day quote.24.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FACEBOOK
11:49aReliance's digital unit wins Qualcomm backing in boost to 5G plans
RE
07/10U.S. slaps French goods with 25% duties in digital tax row, but delays effect..
RE
07/10U.S. slaps French goods with 25% duties in digital tax row, but delays effect..
RE
07/10Communications Services Up Ahead Of Netflix Earnings -- Communications Servic..
DJ
07/10FACEBOOK : Weighs Advertising Blackout Ahead of U.S. Election, Sources Tell Bloo..
DJ
07/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/10ALPHABET, UNITED, NOVAVAX : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
07/10U.S. Prepares to Levy Tariffs on French Cosmetics, Handbags
DJ
07/10FACEBOOK : mulls ban on political ads ahead of U.S. elections - Bloomberg News
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 167 M - -
Net income 2020 20 982 M - -
Net cash 2020 63 761 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 699 B 699 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,23x
Nbr of Employees 48 268
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 248,41 $
Last Close Price 245,07 $
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK19.40%698 777
TWITTER10.45%27 723
MATCH GROUP, INC.22.26%25 997
LINE CORPORATION2.80%12 361
SINA CORPORATION1.18%2 642
NEW WORK SE-5.99%1 745
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group