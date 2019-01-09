Social Media's New Advisers Lean Right -- WSJ -2

Several of the liberal-leaning organizations that Facebook works with turned against the company in December, sending a letter that criticized the company for its role in "generating bigotry and hatred towards vulnerable communities and civil rights organizations," according to a copy of the letter from groups including the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility.

The groups, angry about outside interference on the platform, urged chief executive Mark Zuckerberg to step down as chairman of the board and promote new directors.

They also asked Facebook to remove executive Joel Kaplan, a conservative who has helped lead outreach to conservative organizations but also sparked internal employee anger for attending the hearings of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Facebook told the groups it would respond this month, according to a spokeswoman.

At Twitter, Mr. Dorsey has led outreach to a broad swath of conservatives, including at a dinner in Washington in June and another in New York, according to attendees of the meetings.

Mr. Norquist of Americans for Tax Reform says he used the opportunity to advocate for two "prominent conservatives" who had been having trouble getting antiabortion ads on the platform. Mr. Norquist, who declined to name the users, says Mr. Dorsey asked his team to help get the issue resolved.

Conservative Jewish activist Laura Loomer says she didn't know until recently that outside groups and individuals had privately lobbied Twitter executives to remove her from the site in late November.

In an email to Ms. Loomer, Twitter said she had violated its hateful conduct policy for a tweet calling Ilhan Omar, the Muslim congresswoman from Minnesota, anti-Jewish and supportive of Shariah law. In an interview, Ms. Loomer says she was referring to a 2012 tweet from Ms. Omar in which the congresswoman wrote, "may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel."

Among the groups that had complained to Twitter was the Council on American-Islamic Relations, an advocacy organization.

The council doesn't often step in to advocate against other users, says Executive Director Zahra Billoo, but did so in the case of Ms. Loomer based on her previous comments about Muslims. In 2017, Ms. Loomer tweeted after a terror attack in New York City, "Leave it to Muslims to ruin everything. People can't even enjoy #Halloween without those savages f**king everything up for everyone."

Other organizations, including the civil-rights organization Muslim Advocates, voiced similar complaints.

Twitter's email to Ms. Loomer didn't mention the behind-the-scenes discussions. After her suspension, she handcuffed herself to Twitter's New York headquarters in protest. Police cut her free from the handcuffs after two hours.

Twitter's Mr. Borrman says Ms. Loomer's suspension "was the result of multiple, repeated violations of the same rules, it was not about any one tweet." He added that many organizations and individuals contacted Twitter about her account over the years.

Ms. Loomer says she didn't post anything hateful or anything in violation of Twitter's terms of service.

Twitter's hateful conduct policy says that users "may not promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other people" based on race, ethnicity, or gender, nor may users incite harm toward others.

Ms. Billoo of the Council on American-Islamic Relations welcomes tech companies' openness to feedback. In 2016, her own Facebook account was suspended after she posted a photo of a hate letter sent to a San Jose, Calif., mosque.

Ms. Billoo says she asked dozens of contacts to email everyone they knew at Facebook, until someone internally took up the issue and her account was resolved.

"You need to throw the kitchen sink at it," she says. "It's a little like politics."

