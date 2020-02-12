Stood Up : Facebook Keeps Europe Waiting Over Dating Feature -- Update

By Parmy Olson

LONDON -- Facebook Inc. is postponing the European rollout of its dating service which it planned to debut this week ahead of Valentine's Day, according to Ireland's top privacy regulator.

The move came after the Irish Data Protection Commission raised issues with the feature's compliance with European Union data protection rules, the agency said. The company had been planning to launch the service on Thursday. The Irish regulator acts as the lead privacy cop for Facebook and Google parent Alphabet Inc., because they have both based their European operations in Dublin.

The agency said Facebook had notified it last week of its plans to roll out the service, which launched in the U.S. in September. Facebook says on its website that the dating service is available in 20 countries and "will be in Europe by early 2020."

The commission's concerns are focused on whether or not Facebook conducted the correct data-protection assessment ahead of the launch of the feature, the agency said. Several inspectors from the agency visited Facebook offices in Dublin earlier this week. The visit represented the first time that the regulator had carried out such an inspection on a large technology firm, under the EU's new General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR. The set of rules governs how companies can use and share data.

"Facebook Ireland informed us last night that they have postponed the rollout of this feature," said Graham Doyle, deputy commissioner of the Irish regulator.

Facebook said "we are taking a bit more time to make sure the product is ready for the European market. We have worked carefully to create strong privacy safeguards, and have shared this information with the IDPC ahead of the European roll out."

Companies that are planning a new service or product that could have an impact on the private data of customers are required to conduct a data processing impact assessment, or DPIA. Facebook should have carried out the assessment before launching its dating feature, according to the regulator.

"We were very concerned that this was the first that we'd heard from Facebook Ireland about this new feature, considering that it was their intention to roll it out tomorrow, February 13th." said Mr. Doyle.

The disruption comes as Facebook and other large internet companies face mounting pressure from regulators in Europe over their stewardship of billions of people's personal details. Regulators are also investigating issues around market dominance and the company's liability for content that can be harmful or misleading.

--Sam Schechner contributed to this article.

