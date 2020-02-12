Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Stood Up : Facebook Keeps Europe Waiting Over Dating Feature -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 10:29am EST

By Parmy Olson

LONDON -- Facebook Inc. is postponing the European rollout of its dating service which it planned to debut this week ahead of Valentine's Day, according to Ireland's top privacy regulator.

The move came after the Irish Data Protection Commission raised issues with the feature's compliance with European Union data protection rules, the agency said. The company had been planning to launch the service on Thursday. The Irish regulator acts as the lead privacy cop for Facebook and Google parent Alphabet Inc., because they have both based their European operations in Dublin.

The agency said Facebook had notified it last week of its plans to roll out the service, which launched in the U.S. in September. Facebook says on its website that the dating service is available in 20 countries and "will be in Europe by early 2020."

The commission's concerns are focused on whether or not Facebook conducted the correct data-protection assessment ahead of the launch of the feature, the agency said. Several inspectors from the agency visited Facebook offices in Dublin earlier this week. The visit represented the first time that the regulator had carried out such an inspection on a large technology firm, under the EU's new General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR. The set of rules governs how companies can use and share data.

"Facebook Ireland informed us last night that they have postponed the rollout of this feature," said Graham Doyle, deputy commissioner of the Irish regulator.

Facebook said "we are taking a bit more time to make sure the product is ready for the European market. We have worked carefully to create strong privacy safeguards, and have shared this information with the IDPC ahead of the European roll out."

Companies that are planning a new service or product that could have an impact on the private data of customers are required to conduct a data processing impact assessment, or DPIA. Facebook should have carried out the assessment before launching its dating feature, according to the regulator.

"We were very concerned that this was the first that we'd heard from Facebook Ireland about this new feature, considering that it was their intention to roll it out tomorrow, February 13th." said Mr. Doyle.

The disruption comes as Facebook and other large internet companies face mounting pressure from regulators in Europe over their stewardship of billions of people's personal details. Regulators are also investigating issues around market dominance and the company's liability for content that can be harmful or misleading.

--Sam Schechner contributed to this article.

Write to Parmy Olson at parmy.olson@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.14% 1511.49 Delayed Quote.12.64%
FACEBOOK 0.63% 208.59 Delayed Quote.0.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FACEBOOK
10:29aSTOOD UP : Facebook Keeps Europe Waiting Over Dating Feature -- Update
DJ
10:25aFACEBOOK : WhatsApp user base crosses 2 billion mark, second only to Facebook
RE
09:47aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing gets 0 orders in January, Lyft won’t be profitabl..
09:30aGoogle Starts Appeal Against EU Antitrust Decisions
DJ
09:15aAs WhatsApp Tops 2 Billion Users, CEO Vows to Defend Encryption
DJ
02/11FTC demands data on small buys by Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft
RE
02/11FTC Plans to Examine Past Acquisitions by Big Tech Companies -- 4th Update
DJ
02/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/11Tech Down After Report on FTC Investigation -- Tech Roundup
DJ
02/11Stocks surge to record highs on hopes virus is peaking, gold ebbs
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 85 641 M
EBIT 2020 31 456 M
Net income 2020 25 969 M
Finance 2020 68 372 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
EV / Sales2020 6,10x
EV / Sales2021 4,92x
Capitalization 591 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 244,64  $
Last Close Price 207,19  $
Spread / Highest target 44,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK0.95%590 585
TWITTER11.23%27 624
MATCH GROUP, INC.-9.17%21 084
LINE CORPORATION0.37%11 709
SINA CORPORATION-0.93%2 752
NEW WORK SE5.48%1 890
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group