Tech Down, But Not By Much, As Value Rotation Slows -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated back into a sector that has lagged the broad market in recent sessions.

Shares of Twitter fell after reports that President Donald Trump would sign an executive order seeking to limit the broad legal protection provided to social-media and other online platforms, making it easier for regulators to hold companies like Twitter and Facebook accountable for unfairly curbing free speech, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The initiative comes shortly after a spat between Mr. Trump and Twitter over labels the messaging service added to some of Mr. Trump's controversial tweets.

Shares of Facebook, whose chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, who defended his policy of leaving politicians' claims on the social network largely unchallenged in a CNBC interview, fell slightly.

Amazon.com plans to give 125,000 of the 175,000 temporary U.S. workers it hired to serve delivery demand during the pandemic lockdown the option to stay on full time.

