FACEBOOK

FACEBOOK

(FB)
05/28 05:29:49 pm
228.2 USD   -0.41%
05:15pTech Down, But Not By Much, As Value Rotation Slows -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:13pTrump Signs Order Targeting Social Media -- Update
DJ
04:58pTrump Signs Order Targeting Social Media
DJ
Tech Down, But Not By Much, As Value Rotation Slows -- Tech Roundup

05/28/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

The technology sector fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated back into a sector that has lagged the broad market in recent sessions.

Shares of Twitter fell after reports that President Donald Trump would sign an executive order seeking to limit the broad legal protection provided to social-media and other online platforms, making it easier for regulators to hold companies like Twitter and Facebook accountable for unfairly curbing free speech, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The initiative comes shortly after a spat between Mr. Trump and Twitter over labels the messaging service added to some of Mr. Trump's controversial tweets.

Shares of Facebook, whose chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, who defended his policy of leaving politicians' claims on the social network largely unchallenged in a CNBC interview, fell slightly.

Amazon.com plans to give 125,000 of the 175,000 temporary U.S. workers it hired to serve delivery demand during the pandemic lockdown the option to stay on full time. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 025 M - -
Net income 2020 20 813 M - -
Net cash position 2020 63 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 653 B 653 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,66x
Nbr of Employees 48 268
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 241,27 $
Last Close Price 229,14 $
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK11.64%652 844
TWITTER3.18%25 898
MATCH GROUP, INC.4.70%24 428
LINE CORPORATION0.19%11 906
SINA CORPORATION-20.79%2 068
NEW WORK SE-4.28%1 725
