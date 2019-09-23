Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tech companies back independent watchdog to tackle online extremism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 09:06pm EDT
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a news conference on the sidelines during the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A global working group set up by Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Microsoft to remove extremist content will become an independent watchdog working "to respond quicker and work more collaboratively to prevent" attacks like Christchurch, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

Ardern has pushed for stronger action since New Zealand's worst peacetime mass shooting in March, when a gunman attacked Muslims attending Friday prayers in Christchurch. He killed 51 people and broadcast the attack live on Facebook.

"In the same way that we respond to natural emergencies like fires and floods, we need to be prepared and ready to respond to a crisis like the one we experienced," Ardern told reporters on the sidelines of the annual United Nations gathering of world leaders.

The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism was created in 2017 under pressure from U.S. and European governments after a spate of deadly attacks. It will now become an independent organization led by an executive director, funded by Facebook Inc, Google's YouTube, Twitter Inc and Microsoft Corp.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, Ardern said the organization would be governed by an operating board made up of company representatives and would have an independent advisory committee composed of government and civil society members.

Ardern said some of the group's work would be to fund and coordinate academic research on terrorism and violent extremist operations and on best practices for data sharing.

Sandberg said the forum had already shared some 200,000 digital fingerprints "because when terrorists try to use one platform, they try to use all the platforms; so when one of us find them, we can take them down across multiple platforms."

She added that while the fastest-growing messaging platforms were encrypted, Facebook was still able to combat extremism while aiming to protect users' privacy. She noted that even though WhatsApp is encrypted, Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram are not.

"We are often able to find people on one and then take then down off the encrypted platforms," Sandberg said.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Michelle Nichols
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.39% 1234.69 Delayed Quote.18.16%
FACEBOOK -1.64% 186.82 Delayed Quote.42.51%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.22% 139.14 Delayed Quote.36.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
09:06pTech companies back independent watchdog to tackle online extremism
RE
08:33pFACEBOOK : to buy brain science start-up CTRL-labs
RE
05:07pWall Street ends flat as mixed economic data signals caution
RE
04:59pCommunications Services Down as Facebook Investigation Continues -- Communica..
DJ
08:46aStocks to Watch: Toronto-Dominion Bank, Roku, Fitbit and More
DJ
02:48aJuul Misplayed Winning Over Washington -- WSJ
DJ
09/21WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
09/21Walmart Set to Stop Sales of E-Cigarettes -- WSJ
DJ
09/20Communications Services Down On Trade-Talks Fear - Communications Services Ro..
DJ
09/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 251 M
EBIT 2019 24 007 M
Net income 2019 17 666 M
Finance 2019 51 849 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,5x
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
EV / Sales2019 6,85x
EV / Sales2020 5,44x
Capitalization 533 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 231,80  $
Last Close Price 186,82  $
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chief Operating Officer & Director
Chief Financial Officer
Vice President-Finance
Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK42.51%541 861
TWITTER50.42%33 340
MATCH GROUP INC83.96%22 107
LINE CORP9.04%8 958
SINA CORP-20.66%2 960
GREE,INC.17.99%1 077
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group