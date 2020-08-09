Testing royal taboos: inside Thailand's new youth protests 

BANGKOK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Over two days of video calls
earlier this month, about a dozen students from Thailand’s
Kasetsart and Mahanakorn universities debated whether to break a
taboo that could land them in jail: openly challenging the
country’s powerful monarchy, according to two people on the
calls.
Protesters on the streets and online have made a growing
number of veiled references to King Maha Vajiralongkorn over the
last few months as they push for greater democracy, but nobody
had dared make a public call for changes at the palace.
The students discussed on the calls a Harry Potter
wizard-themed protest and considered stopping short of open
confrontation by only mentioning "He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named," a
reference to Potter’s archenemy in the J.K. Rowling books, the
two participants said.
The argument for a clearer – but riskier – statement won
out.
On the evening of Monday, Aug. 3, human rights lawyer Anon
Nampa, 35, took the stage at Bangkok's Democracy Monument and
called for the palace's powers to be curbed, an extremely rare
event.
“No other democratic countries allow the king to have this
much power over the military,” he told about 200 protesters,
with police standing by as he spoke. “This increases the risk
that a monarchy in a democracy could become an absolute
monarchy.”
While the country has been roiled by decades of political
turmoil, street protesters have not previously sought changes to
the monarchy, which the constitution says must be held "in a
position of revered worship."
Any form of challenge to the monarchy was extremely rare
under Vajiralongkorn's father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died
in 2016 after 70 years on the throne.
Neither Anon nor any of the protesters have been charged
with breaking Thailand’s ‘lese majeste’ law, which punishes
criticism of the monarchy by up to 15 years in prison.
However, on Friday Aug. 7 police said Anon was taken into
custody and charged with several offences relating to a separate
protest on July 18, including "raising unrest and disaffection
amongst the people,” which carries a maximum seven-year
sentence.
Anon has denied all charges, said his lawyer Weeranan
Huadsri. He was freed on bail on Saturday.
The Royal Palace declined to comment on the protests or the more
outspoken calls for royal powers to be curbed.
Defence Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit said: “Don't
draw the monarchy into conflict, it is not appropriate. The
monarchy is a centre of unity for the Thai people.”
SWEPT UNDER THE RUG
Anon’s open call for reform underscored the scale and speed
of change in Thailand as some members of a new generation take
on an establishment tied to the close relationship between the
palace and the army. The king, a former army officer, is
officially commander-in-chief of the armed forces.
“This is an issue that people want to talk about,” said
Patsalawalee Tanakitwiboonpon, a 24-year-old engineering student
at Mahanakorn University who helped plan and spoke at the
protest on Monday. “It has been swept under the rug for so
long. So we think it is better if we can talk about this issue
rationally and in the open.”
The latest series of protests have grown from a handful of
peaceful, online-organized flash mobs, mostly on university
campuses, to dozens of street demonstrations across Thailand and
millions of people following hashtags online such as #FreeYouth.
The reaction from authorities, so far, has been limited.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who first took power in a 2014
military coup, told reporters on Aug. 4, the day after Anon’s
speech, that the government was open to talking to the students.
He said on June 15 that the king had requested no prosecutions
under the lese majeste law.
Army chief Apirat Kongsompong was not so conciliatory. In a
speech to cadets on Aug. 5, he said: "COVID is a curable
disease, but hating the nation, hating one's own country, this a
disease that is not curable."
On Aug. 4, the day after the protest, Anon told Reuters he
was “not too worried” about being arrested. He had planned to
speak out about the monarchy at two further protests in coming
days, according to his Facebook page.
The police said in a statement on Friday that Anon and
another organizer were arrested because it had received
complaints about the July 18 protest and that an investigation
was under way. Police declined to say who had complained or
describe the nature of the complaints.
The police did not explain why Anon had not been charged
under the lese majeste law for his speech at the Aug. 3 protest.
BOUND IN HISTORY
Even though King Vajiralongkorn spends much of his time in
Germany, his image is pervasive in Thailand. Gold-framed royal
portraits look down on city streets. Cinemas play a royal anthem
at which audiences are traditionally expected to stand.
Many Thai conservatives say the bond between the monarchy
and army is a guarantee of stability. The military strongly
supports the palace's position as Thailand’s highest moral
authority, with its head taking an unprecedented public oath
last year to only support a government that backs the monarchy.
Some analysts say the military uses its close association
with the monarchy to justify its prominent role in Thai
politics. Ex-army chief Prayuth has appointed three retired
military leaders to cabinet positions and more than a third of
Senate seats are held by current or former military officers.
Meanwhile, the king has strengthened his constitutional
powers since he took the throne in 2016. In his speech, Anon
gave two examples of the king accruing powers he described as
incompatible with democracy: Prayuth’s government transferring
two army units to the king’s personal control in 2019 and moving
the crown’s vast property holdings into the king’s name in 2017.
"Yes, I am afraid, but if we don't come out to talk about
what is necessary then the problems will continue,” said student
Thanapol Panngam, 27, one of the organizers of Monday’s protest.
So far, only a handful of the dozens of student protest
groups have openly criticised the monarchy, but they are united
in demanding change after a disputed election last year which
allowed former junta leader Prayuth to retain power. Critics say
the election was pre-determined by rules written by the military
that automatically gave Prayuth a significant number of votes.
Prayuth says the vote was fair.
"Our main ideology is to promote democracy," said Jutatip
Sirikhan, 21, president of the Student Union of Thailand, which
has helped organise the protests and has not criticised the
palace.
The protests took off around the beginning of this year
after courts banned the opposition Future Forward party, which
had emerged from obscurity to a surprisingly strong third place
in elections, helped by wide youth support for its call to end
the military’s dominance over the country’s politics.
"How's the weather in Germany?" read one placard at one of
the first campus protests in Bangkok in February, a seemingly
innocuous question but one that most Thais would recognise as a
reference to Vajiralongkorn spending more time in Bavaria than
Bangkok.
Then the new coronavirus halted the protests as Thailand
locked down.
But from their phones and laptops back home, the activists
kept up the pressure online - and with it the questioning of the
monarchy.
In March, #whydoweneedaking? was used more than 1 million
times on Thai-language Twitter. A Thai-language Facebook group
that often mocks the monarchy has attracted more than 850,000
members.
During the lockdown, the students were also planning their
next moves. "There were Zoom meetings that would include more
than a dozen people, and they would go on for hours," recalled
Jutatip.
Protesters reappeared on the streets in force on July 18,
spurred on by anger at economic pain caused by the collapse in
tourism due to the coronavirus and the apparent kidnapping of an
exiled Thai activist - the latest of several to disappear. Human
rights groups say Wanchalearm Satsaksit, 37, was grabbed by
unknown assailants in Cambodia in June and has not been seen
since. The government and military have denied involvement.
BACK TO THE 70s
The latest youth-led demonstrations resemble pro-democracy
student movements of the 1970s, some analysts say.
Thailand has seen repeated cycles of military intervention:
there have been 13 successful coups since the end of absolute
royal rule in 1932. King Bhumibol intervened in 1973 and 1992 to
quell tensions after crackdowns by military rulers killed
protesters.
Not all young Thais are on the same side. Pro-democracy
protests have been met with royalist defenders of the government
staging their own, smaller rallies.
“Many Thais have been concerned about offensive things
against the monarchy,” said Totsapol Manoonyarat, a royalist
former vocational student who said he was inspired by love of
the king to join a counter-protest in Bangkok.
Stark divisions pose a dilemma for the government, some
analysts say.
"If they crack down on critics, they risk creating a
backlash," said Matthew Wheeler, senior Southeast Asia analyst
for the International Crisis Group. "But if they let it slide,
there's a risk the taboo will crumble."
(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um and Kay Johnson in Bangkok
Editing by Matthew Tostevin and Bill Rigby)