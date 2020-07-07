Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TikTok says it will exit Hong Kong market within days

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 03:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The TikTok app's logo seen on a mobile phone screen in this picture illustration

By Echo Wang

TikTok will exit the Hong Kong market within days, a spokesman told Reuters late on Monday, as other technology companies including Facebook Inc suspend processing government requests for user data in the region.

The short form video app owned by China-based ByteDance has made the decision to exit the region following China's establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city.

"In light of recent events, we've decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong," a TikTok spokesman said in response to a Reuters question about its commitment to the market.

The company, now run by former Walt Disney Co executive Kevin Mayer, has said in the past that the app's user data is not stored in China.

TikTok has also said previously that it would not comply with any requests made by the Chinese government to censor content or for access to TikTok's user data, nor has it ever been asked to do so.

The Hong Kong region is a small, loss-making market for the company, one source familiar with the matter said. Last August, TikTok reported it had attracted 150,000 users in Hong Kong.

Globally, TikTok has been downloaded more than 2 billion times through the Apple and Google app stores after the first quarter this year, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower.

The source said the move was made because it was not clear if Hong Kong would now fall entirely under Beijing's jurisdiction in light of the new law.

TikTok was designed so it could not be accessed by mainland China. That was part of a strategy to appeal to a more global audience. Its equivalent on the mainland is called Douyin.

There are no plans currently to introduce Douyin to the Hong Kong market, a ByteDance spokesman said.

Although Douyin is not available on overseas app stores, it has gathered more users than TikTok in Hong Kong, according to a second source familiar with the situation. Mainland Chinese users can download the app while in the mainland or by switching accounts.

"Douyin has lots of users in Hong Kong and will continue to serve the users there," ByteDance China CEO Zhang Nan said in a statement.

Fang Kecheng, an assistant professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said TikTok's move highlighted the dilemma faced by Chinese companies trying to internationalise, adding that it was "inevitable".

"You have to follow local policies and try not to offend the Chinese government and the public. ByteDance's separation of TikTok (from Douyin) was the same strategy."

(Additional Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing and Pei Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Kenneth Li and Jacqueline Wong)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.02% 1499.65 Delayed Quote.11.97%
APPLE INC. 2.68% 373.85 Delayed Quote.27.31%
FACEBOOK 2.94% 240.28 Delayed Quote.17.07%
GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 0.54% 7.51 End-of-day quote.-13.48%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 2.01% 114.43 Delayed Quote.-20.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FACEBOOK
03:25aTikTok says it will exit Hong Kong market within days
RE
03:18aU.S. tech giants suspend review of Hong Kong data requests, TikTok to pull ou..
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:52aTikTok says it will exit Hong Kong market within days
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:21aGoogle, Facebook and Twitter Suspend Review of Hong Kong Requests for User Da..
DJ
07/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 000 M - -
Net income 2020 20 929 M - -
Net cash 2020 63 654 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 685 B 685 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,07x
Nbr of Employees 48 268
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 246,59 $
Last Close Price 240,28 $
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK17.07%685 119
TWITTER0.90%25 326
LINE CORPORATION4.49%12 480
SINA CORPORATION1.53%2 651
NEW WORK SE-2.74%1 805
GREE, INC.-2.84%1 015
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group