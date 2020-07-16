Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Top EU court ditches transatlantic data transfer deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 06:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration

Europe's highest court ruled on Thursday that a transatlantic data transfer deal is invalid because of concerns about U.S. surveillance in a decision that could disrupt thousands of companies that rely on the agreement.

The ruling, which cannot be appealed, effectively ends the privileged access companies in the United States had to personal data from Europe and puts the country on a similar footing to other nations outside the 27-country bloc.

The so-called Privacy Shield was set up in 2016 by Washington and Brussels to protect personal data when it is sent to the United States for commercial use after a previous agreement known as Safe Harbour was ruled invalid in 2015.

More than 5,000 companies have signed up to use the Privacy Shield. The case was triggered by a long-running dispute between Facebook and Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems who shot to fame for his role in overturning Safe Harbour.

Facebook had no immediate comment.

"In respect of certain surveillance programmes, those provisions do not indicate any limitations on the power they confer to implement those programmes, or the existence of guarantees for potentially targeted non-U.S. persons," the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in Luxembourg said.

"It looks perfect," Schrems said.

"One of the biggest takeaways is that we would need fundamental reform in U.S. surveillance laws if U.S. companies still want to have any kind of decent access to the European market," he told Reuters TV.

'PRIVACY TRADE WAR'

EU concerns about data transfers have mounted since former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden's revelations in 2013 of mass U.S. surveillance.

The court is saying that the surveillance regime in the U.S. does not respect the rights of EU citizens and puts U.S. state interests over the interests of individuals, Jonathan Kewley, co-head of technology at law firm Clifford Chance said.

"What we are seeing here looks suspiciously like a privacy trade war, where Europe is saying their data standards can be trusted, but those in the U.S. cannot," he said.

Kewley said the outcome could be that more customer data remains stored in Europe, which is what happened after Safe Harbour was annulled.

Judges upheld the validity of another data transfer mechanism known as standard contractual clauses (SCCs).

They are used by thousands of companies including Facebook, industrial giants and carmakers to transfer Europeans' data around the world for services ranging from cloud infrastructure, data hosting, payroll and finance to marketing.

However, the court stressed that under SCCs, privacy watchdogs must suspend or prohibit transfers outside the EU if data protection cannot be assured.

Schrems said this meant companies that fall under U.S. surveillance laws, such as Facebook, could not use the clauses to shift data to the United States.

"Facebook will have to literally split their system somehow in two parts and then reconnect the parts that are necessary."

Schrems said before the case that transactions by Europeans such as booking a hotel or a hire car in the United States or sending an email to someone there would not be affected. His concerns centred more on the way personal data is stored.

Microsoft said Thursday's rulings did not affect its customers ability to transfer data between the EU and the United States using the Microsoft cloud.

"We want to be clear: if you are a commercial customer, you can continue to use Microsoft services in compliance with European law," Microsoft Chief Privacy Officer Julie Brill said.

The case - C-311/18 Facebook Ireland and Schrems - went the CJEU after Schrems challenged Facebook's use of the standard clauses, saying they lacked sufficient data protection safeguards.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Additional reporting by Kirsti Knolle in Vienna; Editing by David Clarke)

By Foo Yun Chee and Marine Strauss
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRILL NV 0.00% 18.4 Delayed Quote.-11.11%
FACEBOOK 0.23% 240.28 Delayed Quote.17.07%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.15% 208.04 Delayed Quote.31.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FACEBOOK
06:35aCOMMUNICATION COLLAPSE : Inside Facebook's tussle with Brazil's central bank
RE
06:30aTop EU court ditches transatlantic data transfer deal
RE
06:11aReliance seen emerging as bigger threat for U.S. firms like Amazon, Walmart
RE
04:37aReliance's stake sale talks with Aramco stall over price, sources say
RE
04:32aTop EU court ditches transatlantic data transfer deal
RE
04:29aEU's Top Court Restricts Personal-Data Transfers to US, Citing Surveillance C..
DJ
02:48aGoogle Puts $4.5 Billion Into India Deal -- WSJ
DJ
02:42aRUPERT MURDOCH : Australia
RE
02:05aMajor hacks of social media platforms
RE
07/15Reliance's $15 bln stake sale deal with Aramco delayed
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 394 M - -
Net income 2020 21 100 M - -
Net cash 2020 64 047 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 685 B 685 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,02x
Nbr of Employees 48 268
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 253,27 $
Last Close Price 240,28 $
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK17.07%685 119
TWITTER11.29%27 934
MATCH GROUP, INC.17.44%24 971
LINE CORPORATION4.30%12 527
SINA CORPORATION0.05%2 612
NEW WORK SE-5.48%1 771
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group