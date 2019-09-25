Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. Justice Department to open Facebook antitrust investigation - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 10:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed binary code in this illustration picture

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department will open an antitrust investigation of Facebook Inc, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, marking the fourth recent antitrust probe of the social media company.

Facebook also faces probes by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a group of state attorneys general led by New York and the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

Large tech companies, including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc Google, have increasingly been on the defensive in recent years over lapses such as privacy breaches and outsized market influence.

Facebook has faced extra scrutiny tied to how it allowed its platforms to be used during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The company, which owns one-time rivals Instagram and WhatsApp and has 2.4 billion monthly users, recently paid a $5 billion settlement for sharing 87 million users' data with defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook declined to comment on Wednesday.

Reuters and others reported in June the two federal agencies had divided up responsibility for the companies being investigated, with the Justice Department taking Google and Apple while the FTC looked at Facebook and Amazon.

The Justice Department later said it was opening a probe of online platforms. It did not specify which ones, but said it would consider concerns raised about "search, social media and some retail services online".

Neither agency has revealed the focus of investigations into Facebook, though the Wall Street Journal has reported that the FTC's probe is focused on the company's acquisitions.

The world's largest social network has purchased nearly 90 companies since 2003, showed data from S&P Global.

The Justice Department's antitrust chief likewise told a tech conference in August that the government is looking at previously approved acquisitions as part of its broad review.

This led some industry observers to question whether the two federal investigations would overlap.

Lawmakers, in particular Sen. Mike Lee, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, criticized the appearance of an overlap in a hearing last week.

The agencies generally have a practice of meeting to decide who will investigate which matter but the FTC cannot probe certain areas, for example price-fixing.

The probe into Facebook by the state attorneys general, announced earlier this month, is being led by New York and also includes Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said that investigation would look into whether Facebook's actions had endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers' choices or increased the price of advertising.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Additional reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Christopher Cushing)

By Diane Bartz

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Facebook, Amazon.com, Alphabet
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 2.27% 1245.94 Delayed Quote.19.23%
AMAZON.COM 1.53% 1768.33 Delayed Quote.17.73%
APPLE 1.54% 221.03 Delayed Quote.38.00%
FACEBOOK 0.84% 182.8 Delayed Quote.38.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
10:03pU.S. Justice Department to open Facebook antitrust investigation - source
RE
05:57aFACEBOOK : exempts political speech from fact-checking
AQ
04:21aBOOHOO : profit jumps as younger shoppers fuel online sales
RE
01:13aAlibaba unveils self-developed AI chip for cloud computing services
RE
09/24Alibaba unveils self-developed AI chip for cloud computing division
RE
09/24MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P Notches Third Straight Loss After Trump Criticizes China..
DJ
09/24Germany Backs European Cloud Project to Avoid Dependence on U.S. Technology
DJ
09/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Samsung, Apple, AB InBev, Google, Facebook
09/24Major Thai stores to stop giving out plastic bags by 2020 - minister
RE
09/24FACEBOOK : BOJ Kuroda urges global cooperation in regulating Facebook's Libra
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 251 M
EBIT 2019 24 007 M
Net income 2019 17 666 M
Finance 2019 51 849 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,8x
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
EV / Sales2019 6,69x
EV / Sales2020 5,31x
Capitalization 522 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 231,78  $
Last Close Price 182,80  $
Spread / Highest target 45,0%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Susan Li Vice President-Finance
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK38.29%517 183
TWITTER44.12%31 944
MATCH GROUP INC0.00%20 464
LINE CORP6.75%8 915
SINA CORP-23.58%2 851
GREE,INC.18.22%1 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group