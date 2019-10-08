Log in
FACEBOOK    FB

Vodafone to reduce European store footprint by 15%: CEO

10/08/2019 | 07:53am EDT
Nick Read, CEO of Vodafone, gestures as he speaks during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Vodafone will reduce its European store footprint by 15%, chief executive Nick Read said on Tuesday, as the telecoms firm makes better use of data to optimize its store estate.

Read said the group would use big data to overhaul its 7,700 stores in Europe, transforming 40% of the outlets by the end of 2021 to offer more services in addition to the 15% of stores that will close.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Alistair Smout)

Stocks treated in this article : Facebook, Vodafone Group Plc
