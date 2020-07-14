WRAPUP 1-Organiser of HK pro-democracy primaries steps down amid Beijing pressure

HONG KONG, July 15 (Reuters) - A key organiser of primary
elections for Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp said on Wednesday
he was stepping down after Beijing said the vote may violate the
new national security law and could amount to subversion.
Former democracy lawmaker Au Nok-hin helped organise the
weekend poll that saw more than 610,000 people vote in what was
widely seen as a symbolic protest against the sweeping
legislation imposed on the city by Beijing.
"Withdrawal is the only choice (I have, to) ... protect
myself and others," Au said in a Facebook post.
The primary polls were aimed at selecting democracy
candidates to stand in September elections for the Legislative
Council, Hong Kong's governing body.
However, the primaries could violate the new national
security law, said Beijing's top office in the city, the Hong
Kong Liaison Office, the Chinese government agency Hong Kong and
Macau Affairs Office, and the city's leader Carrie Lam.
"For those who do not recognise democracy, or do not agree
with democratic values, it is difficult to understand the
meaning of the primary election," said Benny Tai, another
organiser of the pro-democracy polls.
The new security law punishes what Beijing broadly defines
as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign
forces with up to life in prison and sees Chinese intelligence
agents operating officially in the city for the first time.
Critics of the law fear it will crush wide-ranging freedoms
promised to Hong Kong when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997,
while supporters say it will bring stability to the city after a
year of sometimes violent anti-government protests.
The primaries saw a group of young democrats, or "localists"
perform strongly, reflecting a potential change of guard to a
more radical grouping likely to rile authorities in Beijing.
Hong Kong police on Wednesday arrested the vice chairman of
the city's Democratic Party, Lo Kin-hei, on charges of unlawful
assembly related to anti-government protests in November, he
wrote on his Facebook page. He was released on bail.
Hong Kong police said it charged five males aged 21 to 70
with unlawful assembly, without giving names and they will be
mentioned in court on Aug. 21.
The moves come as U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday
ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law to
punish China for what he called "oppressive actions" against the
former British colony.
"Hong Kong will now be treated the same as mainland China,"
Trump said.
China said on Wednesday it would impose retaliatory
sanctions on U.S. individuals and entities after Trump signed a
law penalising banks doing business with Chinese officials who
implement the new Hong Kong national security law.
In another blow to the city's international status, the New
York Times said it would shift part of its Hong Kong
office to Seoul, as worries grow that security law would curb
media and other freedoms in the city.
(Additional reporting by Aleksander Solum; Writing by Farah
Master; Editing by Michael Perry)