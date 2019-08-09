What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

An FBI effort to more aggressively monitor social media for threats sets up a clash with Facebook's privacy policies and possibly its attempts to comply with a recent FTC settlement.

Facebook is offering news outlets millions of dollars for the rights to put their content in a news section that the company hopes to launch this year.

Falling bond yields have pushed mortgage rates to their lowest level in nearly three years, spurring a rush by homeowners to refinance.

Uber reported its largest-ever quarterly loss, weighed down by heavy competition abroad as well as a big expense related to its IPO.

Kraft Heinz posted falling sales and wrote down the value of its brands for the second time in six months. Its shares sank nearly 9%.

The Dow rose 1.4% and investors sold safer assets such as bonds and gold, as China's latest move on the yuan eased currency-war fears.

Chinese exports rebounded in July, buoyed by shipments to Europe and Southeast Asia, but economists expect the turnabout to be short-lived.

Viacom and CBS both reported revenue increases, as the firms are locked in advanced merger talks.

Broadcom struck a $10.7 billion deal to acquire Symantec's enterprise security business.

Adidas posted higher quarterly earnings on strong sales in China, but warned of trade dangers.