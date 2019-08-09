Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/08 04:00:00 pm
190.16 USD   +2.71%
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:18aWPP 2Q Like-for-Like Net Sales Fell Less Than Expected
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 02:48am EDT

An FBI effort to more aggressively monitor social media for threats sets up a clash with Facebook's privacy policies and possibly its attempts to comply with a recent FTC settlement.

Facebook is offering news outlets millions of dollars for the rights to put their content in a news section that the company hopes to launch this year.

Falling bond yields have pushed mortgage rates to their lowest level in nearly three years, spurring a rush by homeowners to refinance.

Uber reported its largest-ever quarterly loss, weighed down by heavy competition abroad as well as a big expense related to its IPO.

Kraft Heinz posted falling sales and wrote down the value of its brands for the second time in six months. Its shares sank nearly 9%.

The Dow rose 1.4% and investors sold safer assets such as bonds and gold, as China's latest move on the yuan eased currency-war fears.

Chinese exports rebounded in July, buoyed by shipments to Europe and Southeast Asia, but economists expect the turnabout to be short-lived.

Viacom and CBS both reported revenue increases, as the firms are locked in advanced merger talks.

Broadcom struck a $10.7 billion deal to acquire Symantec's enterprise security business.

Adidas posted higher quarterly earnings on strong sales in China, but warned of trade dangers.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -2.23% 267.45 Delayed Quote.46.63%
BROADCOM INC 0.34% 270.98 Delayed Quote.6.57%
FACEBOOK 2.71% 190.16 Delayed Quote.45.06%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY -8.58% 28.22 Delayed Quote.-34.43%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.15% 7.0753 Delayed Quote.3.11%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.09% 7.0466 Delayed Quote.2.14%
VIACOM 3.74% 30.78 Delayed Quote.19.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:18aWPP 2Q Like-for-Like Net Sales Fell Less Than Expected
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/08Correction to Facebook Offers to License Content Article
DJ
08/08Facebook loses facial recognition appeal, must face privacy class action
RE
08/08Facebook Offers News Outlets Millions of Dollars a Year to License Content --..
DJ
08/08It Is Tricky Finding Safety From a Market Storm
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 258 M
EBIT 2019 23 947 M
Net income 2019 17 666 M
Finance 2019 51 849 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,9x
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
EV / Sales2019 6,98x
EV / Sales2020 5,56x
Capitalization 543 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 231,64  $
Last Close Price 190,16  $
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK45.06%542 517
TWITTER45.20%32 183
MATCH GROUP INC114.57%25 806
LINE CORP-7.42%7 696
SINA CORP-33.43%2 449
XING SE0.00%2 070
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group