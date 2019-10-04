Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

10/04/2019

Barr is asking Facebook to hold off on plans to add end-to-end encryption throughout its messaging services, citing public safety in a push to delay a strategic shift Zuckerberg outlined earlier this year.

The EU's top court gave bloc judges broader power to order the removal of Facebook posts.

MGM Resorts agreed to pay up to $800 million to survivors and relatives of victims of the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

U.S. stocks rebounded after two losing sessions as investors anticipated a rate cut. The S&P 500 and the Dow gained 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively.

U.S. services-sector activity last month expanded at its slowest pace in three years, prompting fears of a wider economic setback.

Amazon and Walt Disney are in a dispute over terms governing Disney apps carried on Amazon's Fire TV streaming-video player.

An investor group is preparing a bid of about $220 million to take control of Barneys New York and take the retailer out of bankruptcy.

Uber launched an app aimed at pairing businesses with temporary workers in an effort to attract more revenue for the company.

HP's incoming chief plans to shrink the company's workforce by as much as 16% in a restructuring that also aims to revive lagging printer sales.

PepsiCo's sales climbed in its latest quarter as increased spending on advertising drove growth while also damping earnings.

