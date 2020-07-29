Log in
Zuckerberg Says Facebook Has Been Socially Responsible

07/29/2020 | 02:47pm EDT

By Jeff Horwitz

Mark Zuckerberg's pitch to Congress: What's good for Facebook is good for America.

The Facebook Inc. CEO's testimony sought to reframe the company's size - and history of aggressive past acquisitions - as patriotic, and took some shots at his fellow tech CEOs, saying some are "gatekeepers with the power to decide if we can even release our apps in their app stores to compete with them."

Calling Facebook a proudly American company, Mr. Zuckerberg argued that it had been a socially responsible steward for the platforms that it has built and acquired. The company's scale allows it to invest in content moderation, tools that help mitigate Coronavirus hardships and new forms of social media, he said.

Mr. Zuckerberg's comments fit into the company's recent efforts to redirect scrutiny of its business toward TikTok, an insurgent, Chinese-owned social media platform that has caught on with young users. But his criticism of the other companies represented at the hearing marked the day's first divide among the committee's witnesses.

The chief executives of Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Google are appearing Wednesday before the House Antitrust Subcommittee investigating the market dominance of online platforms.

--Write to Jeff Horowitz at jeff.horowitz@wsj.com

