Facedrive : Announces Consulting Services Agreement With Medtronics Online Solutions

Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV: FD), the first Canadian peer-to-peer, eco-friendly ridesharing network, is pleased to say it is currently working on a number of new initiatives, including potential transactions. However, no such initiative or transaction has progressed to a level where any agreements have been entered into. Accordingly, there is no certainty that any such initiative or transaction will be completed in the near term, or at all.

Facedrive is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a “shares for services” consulting agreement (the “Consulting Agreement”) with Medtronics Online Solutions Ltd. (“Medtronics”), pursuant to the provisions of TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) Policy 4.3. Pursuant to the Consulting Agreement, Medtronics will provide and perform marketing and strategic consulting services for and on behalf of Facedrive.

“As Facedrive prepares for global expansion, it is more important than ever to get our ‘people-and-planet first’ message across to audiences not only in Canada, but in the United States and Europe, in the most efficient and effective way. With that in mind, I am excited to work with Medtronics, whose unique marketing strategy and proven global outreach will help us ensure that our first-of-its-kind eco-friendly ride-sharing platform reaches the widest audience possible with maximum impact,” said Facedrive CEO Sayan Navaratnam.

Under the terms of the Consulting Agreement, Medtronics will receive a monthly consulting fee which will be satisfied by the issuance of Facedrive common shares (“Facedrive Shares”), which shares will be issued at a deemed price per share equal to the five-day volume-weighted average price of Facedrive shares as traded on the Exchange calculated at the end of each month in which the services are provided. During the 8 month term of the agreement, each time the shares are issued to Medtronics, Facedrive will disseminate a press release reflecting the number of shares issued, also the shares will be issued monthly and will be subject to customary lock-up arrangements commencing upon the date of issuance. Facedrive Shares issuable in accordance with the Consulting Agreement are subject to Exchange acceptance.

Facedrive is a “people-and-planet first” ridesharing platform, and the first to offer green transportation solutions in this space. Facedrive is committed to doing business fairly, equitably and sustainably, with a firm dedication not only to seamless customer service that offsets CO 2 by planting thousands of trees and gives riders a choice between EVs, hybrids and conventional vehicles, but also to its drivers. Facedrive is a community platform designed to become the #1 recognized eco-friendly and socially responsible TaaS platform in any market that it enters. Facedrive is changing the ride-sharing narrative for the better, for everyone.

For more about Facedrive, visit www.facedrive.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005821/en/