Facedrive : Releases App Redesign and New Features for Safe, Seamless Eco-Friendly Ride-Sharing

Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV:FD), the first Canadian peer-to-peer, eco-friendly ride-sharing network, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a comprehensive redesign of the Facedrive rider application. The redesign further enhances the user-friendly interface for the world’s first environmentally and socially responsible ride-sharing platform.

The new features and updates include:

Redesign of the user interface and user experience;

Simplified user login experience and user registration process;

Revamp of ride request process to request a ride, for “driver-on-the-way” and “ride-in-progress” screens;

Enhancement of display accuracy of driver information during the ride (vehicle photo, licence plate, driver image);

Improvement to address selection screen to simplify pick-up and drop-off address requests, and the ability to add, edit and select favourite locations;

Display enhancements that include details of ride schedule, ride times, pick-up and drop-off locations, driver information and fare amount;

Modified vehicle request list to display additional car options, together with ability for users to request an immediate ride or schedule a ride for later;

Modifications to payment screen to display ride time, fare and tipping option; and

Revamped ride history to display enhanced driver and ride details.

“We are very excited to bring our loyal customer base a sweeping range of updates and new features on our Facedrive Rider App,” said Uma Vijayakanthan, head of technology for Facedrive. “We are constantly working to enhance our rider and driver interfaces for a seamless, safe and rewarding experience for all users of our platform. These new updates and features are in line with our 'people-and-planet-first' principles that have guided Facedrive from day one. Technology is helping us towards our vision of a sustainable, multi-billion-dollar global organization in the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) industry, and we are constantly working on ways to further enhance our applications and platform for the benefit of our users.”

About Facedrive

Facedrive is a unique people and planet first ridesharing platform committed to doing business fairly and equitably. As a community platform, drivers are real partners in the company, benefitting from uniquely customized incentives and rewards that reflect a dedication to shared success. For more about Facedrive, visit www.facedrive.com.

