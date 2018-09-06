Phase 2 Clinical Trial for Venous Leg Ulcers Nears Completion

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Factor Therapeutics Limited (ASX: FTT, the “Company”), an Australian biomedical company developing therapeutics for advanced wound care, is pleased to announce that the Company’s Phase 2 clinical trial VF00102, for the treatment of venous leg ulcers (VLU), is approaching the end of its treatment phase.



“Since finalising recruitment in July, the study has progressed to schedule and there are now only eight patients left to complete treatment. We expect the last patient to have their final treatment visit in the first week of October, a key milestone for the study as it then triggers a final round of data cleaning and quality checks before top-line results can be analysed in November,” said Dr Ros Wilson, CEO of Factor Therapeutics.

The Company is currently targeting top-line data release in mid-November. In parallel, the Company continues to progress partnering discussions in addition to regulatory preparation for both CE Mark in Europe and Phase 3 discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration.

Contact for Further Information:

Dr. Rosalind Wilson

Chief Executive Officer

Factor Therapeutics Limited

r.wilson@factor-therapeutics.com