Phase 2 Clinical Trial for Venous Leg Ulcers Nears Completion
09/06/2018 | 02:01am CEST
BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Factor Therapeutics Limited (ASX: FTT, the “Company”), an Australian biomedical company developing therapeutics for advanced wound care, is pleased to announce that the Company’s Phase 2 clinical trial VF00102, for the treatment of venous leg ulcers (VLU), is approaching the end of its treatment phase.
“Since finalising recruitment in July, the study has progressed to schedule and there are now only eight patients left to complete treatment. We expect the last patient to have their final treatment visit in the first week of October, a key milestone for the study as it then triggers a final round of data cleaning and quality checks before top-line results can be analysed in November,” said Dr Ros Wilson, CEO of Factor Therapeutics.
The Company is currently targeting top-line data release in mid-November. In parallel, the Company continues to progress partnering discussions in addition to regulatory preparation for both CE Mark in Europe and Phase 3 discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration.
About Factor Therapeutics Factor Therapeutics Limited (“Factor”) is a biomedical technology company that is developing treatments for acute and chronic wound healing applications. Factor is a clinical stage company with its lead program (VF001) in Phase II for the treatment of venous leg ulcers (VLUs). The company is also developing solutions for a variety of interventional wound care and serious orphan dermatology conditions. The company’s platform technology originates from the Institute of Health and Biomedical Innovation at the Queensland University of Technology (QUT), Australia. Factor’s shares are traded on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker FTT. For more information, please visit https://factor-therapeutics.com