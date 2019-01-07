Factum Electronics : Therium finances Cassandra's insurance dispute

Log in
01/07/2019 | 03:29am EST

Press release

Cassandra Oil AB (publ)

7th of January 2019

Sjöhagsvägen 14

Page 1 (1)

SE-721 32 Västerås

www.cassandraoil.com

Therium finances Cassandra's insurance dispute

Cassandra Oil Technology AB is receiving financial support to cover legal expenses in the insurance claim dispute with Länsförsäkringar

After nearly 20 months of prolonged deliberation regarding Cassandra's right to insurance compensation from Länsförsäkringar (LF), Cassandra has entered into an agreement with Therium Nordic (www.therium.no), which is the Nordic branch of Therium Group. They are an international company with a focus on investments in legal disputes they regard having great potential for successful outcomes.

Cassandra's claim on LF is increasing daily through interest rates and the claim currently exceeds SEK 90m. The damages are considerable, not only through damage to the production facilities, but the lack of insurance compensation has resulted in enforced new share issues, plus expensive financing, as well as lost business opportunities.

Therium's support will enable Cassandra to continue the process towards full compensation through the district court, as well as through higher courts if required. The trial in Västmanland's district court starts on 15thof January and will be run with the help of lawyers Sverker Bonde and Christopher Stridh from the Delphi law firm.

If Cassandra wins the court case, a profit / risk compensation is paid out to Therium. If Cassandra does not win the court case, Therium also pays the counterparty's legal costs and there is no obligation on Cassandra for reimbursement.

For further information please contact

Anders Olsson, CEO Cassandra Oil AB Tel: +46 76 16 32 100

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

This is Cassandra Oil AB

Cassandra Oil is a Swedish company which, with the help of new technologies, recovers oil and gas from hydrocarbon rich waste materials, such as used tires, plastic waste, oil sludge, waste oil and, eventually, oil sands, oil shale and electronic scrap. Cassandra Oil's share is listed at Mangold, Stockholm with the short name CASO. The number of shareholders is about 7400.

This is Therium

A leading global provider of litigation finance and arbitration funding, Therium has funded claims with a total value exceeding $36 billion including many of the largest and most high profile funded cases. Therium provides litigation finance in all forms including single case litigation and arbitration funding, funding law firms and funding portfolios of litigation and arbitration claims. Therium is also a founding member of the Association of Litigation Funders of England and Wales. Therium Nordic handles disputes in all Nordic countries and offers local legal expertise.

Disclaimer

Cassandra Oil AB published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 08:28:06 UTC
