Fagerhult : The Nomination Committee's Proposal to the 2019 Annual General Meeting Regarding the Board of Directors in AB Fagerhult

HABO, Sweden, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee of AB Fagerhult (publ) has decided to propose the following to the 2019 Annual General Meeting regarding the composition of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee proposes new election of Annica Bresky and Teresa Enander as Board members.

Furthermore, the Nomination Committee proposes re-election of the Board members Jan Svensson, Eric Douglas, Cecilia Fasth & Morten Falkenberg with the re-election of Jan Svensson as Chairman of the Board.

Fredrik Palmstierna and Catherina Fored have decided to step down from the Board and have declined re-election.

Annica Bresky is Executive Vice President of Stora Enso Consumer Board division. Between 2013-2017 she was the president of Iggesund Paperboard (Holmen AB) and prior to that she held leading positions at BillerudKorsnäs AB.

Teresa Enander is CEO of the fashion online company Frankenstorm AB and the chairman of 8848 Altitude. Prior to that she held various positions at Investment AB Latour including the position as director of M&A at Hultafors Group between 2016-2018. Teresa Enander has also held positions at KappAhl, LynxEye Brand Consultants and McKinsey.

The Nomination Committee, ahead of the Annual General Meeting consists of the following individuals together with the names of the shareholders that they represent; Jan Svensson as Chairman of the Board of AB Fagerhult (co-opted not entitled to vote), Eric Douglas (Investment AB Latour), Johan Ståhl (Lannebo Fonder), Evert Carlsson (Swedbank Robur) and Jan Särlvik (Nordea Funds).

All other proposals by the Nomination Committee will be presented in the notice to the Annual General Meeting, which will be held in Habo on 13 May 2019.

