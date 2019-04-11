Fagron NV: Disclosure of received notification

Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 11 April 2019 - 7:00am CET

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received the following notification.

Notification of JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc., received on 8 April 2019

On 8 April 2019, Fagron received a notification that the number of voting rights of JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc., a parent undertaking or a controlling person, fell below the disclosure threshold of 3% on 4 April 2019 as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

On the notification date, JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc., through JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited, held a total of 1,959,005 voting rights. Based on the denominator of 71,843,904 (total number of voting rights), in total JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc., through JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited, held on the notification date 2.73% of the total number of voting rights.

The full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc., JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited (100%), JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings (UK) Limited (100%), JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited (100%).

The notifications of JPMorgan Asset Management Inc. can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

For more information:

Constantijn van Rietschoten

Chief Communications Officer

Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85

constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com

Please open the link below for the press release

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Fagron NV via Globenewswire

