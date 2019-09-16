Log in
Fagron : Notification of Waterland Private Equity Fund VI C.V. and Filiep Balcaen

09/16/2019 | 02:12am EDT

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 16 September 2019, 7am CEST

Disclosure of received notifications

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received the following notifications.

Notification of Waterland Private Equity Fund VI C.V. and Filiep Balcaen, received on 12 September 2019

  • On 12 September 2019, Fagron received a notification that the shareholdings of Waterland Private Equity Fund VI C.V. and Filiep Balcaen had crossed the disclosure threshold of 15% on 6 September 2019 as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights.
  • The notification is made by:
    • A parent undertaking or a controlling person.
    • Persons acting in concert.
  • On the notification date, Waterland Private Equity Fund VI C.V. and Filiep Balcaen (indirectly) held a total of 9,933,274 voting rights. 9,326,245 voting rights are held by WPEF VI Holdco III BE B.V. and 607,029 voting rights are held by Floorenter NV.
  • Based on the denominator of 71,843,904 (total number of voting rights), Waterland Private Equity Fund VI C.V. and Filiep Balcaen (indirectly) held on the notification date 13.83% of the total number of voting rights.
  • WPEF VI Holdco III BE B.V. is jointly controlled by WPEF VI Holding III BE B.V. (itself ultimately controlled by Waterland Private Equity Fund VI C.V.) and Bajabo SARL (itself ultimately controlled by Filiep Balcaen). In addition, WPEF VI Holdco III BE B.V., WPEF VI Holding III BE B.V. and Baltisse NV have concluded an agreement in the sense of article 3, §1, 13° a) and b) of the Transparency Law.
  • The notification of Waterland Private Equity Fund VI C.V. and Filiep Balcaen can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link.

Notification of The Capital Group Companies ('CGC'), received on 10 September 2019

  • On 10 September 2019, Fagron received a notification that the shareholdings of CGC had crossed the disclosure threshold of 5% on 6 September 2019 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.
  • The notification is made by:
    • A parent undertaking or a controlling person.
  • On the notification date, CGC (indirectly) held a total of 4,700,276 voting rights. 2,283,102 voting rights are held by Capital Research and Management Company, 7,227 voting rights are held by Capital Bank & Trust Company and 2,409,947 voting rights are held by Capital International, Inc.
  • Based on the denominator of 71,843,904 (total number of voting rights), CGC (indirectly) held on the notification date 6.54% of the total number of voting rights.
  • CGC is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ('CRMC') and Capital Bank & Trust Company ('CB&T'). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ('CGII'), which in turn is the parent company of four investment management companies ('CGII management companies'): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. CGII management companies and CB&T primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.
  • Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of Fagron NV for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.
  • The notification of CGC can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

For more information

Constantijn van Rietschoten
Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85
constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com

Disclaimer

Fagron NV published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 06:11:01 UTC
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group